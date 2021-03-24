PARENTAL CONTROL SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025
Global Parental Control Software Market
Description
This report focuses on the global Parental Control Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Parental Control Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Parental Control Software is a shield between child and the harmful, inappropriate content on the Internet. With this software, you can restrict the content they watch on the Internet, monitor their online behavior and even track their social media activity.
In 2017, the global Parental Control Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Symantec
Kaspersky
Qustodio
Meet Circle
Blue Coat Systems
Net Nanny
AVG
KidLogger
OpenDNS
Webroot
Salfeld
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Educational institutes
Residential
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Parental Control Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 On-premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Parental Control Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Educational institutes
1.5.3 Residential
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Symantec
12.1.1 Symantec Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Parental Control Software Introduction
12.1.4 Symantec Revenue in Parental Control Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Symantec Recent Development
12.2 Kaspersky
12.2.1 Kaspersky Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Parental Control Software Introduction
12.2.4 Kaspersky Revenue in Parental Control Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Kaspersky Recent Development
12.3 Qustodio
12.3.1 Qustodio Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Parental Control Software Introduction
12.3.4 Qustodio Revenue in Parental Control Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Qustodio Recent Development
12.4 Meet Circle
12.4.1 Meet Circle Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Parental Control Software Introduction
12.4.4 Meet Circle Revenue in Parental Control Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Meet Circle Recent Development
12.5 Blue Coat Systems
12.5.1 Blue Coat Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Parental Control Software Introduction
12.5.4 Blue Coat Systems Revenue in Parental Control Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Blue Coat Systems Recent Development
12.6 Net Nanny
12.6.1 Net Nanny Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Parental Control Software Introduction
12.6.4 Net Nanny Revenue in Parental Control Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Net Nanny Recent Development
12.7 AVG
12.7.1 AVG Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Parental Control Software Introduction
12.7.4 AVG Revenue in Parental Control Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 AVG Recent Development
12.8 KidLogger
12.8.1 KidLogger Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Parental Control Software Introduction
12.8.4 KidLogger Revenue in Parental Control Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 KidLogger Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
