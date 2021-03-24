Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Industry Dynamics, Segment Analysis and CAGR Growth Analysis Research Report to 2024

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market is accounted to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Key Market Players

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.,

Bausch and Ströbel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH Co. KG,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Körber AG, Marchesini Group S.p.A.,

MULTIVAC,

Uhlmann,

OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH,

Romaco Group,

Mg2 s.r.l, Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.,

ACG World

Market Segmentation

The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented based on product type, application, raw material, purchase organization and geography.

Based on product type, the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented into plastic bottles, blister packs, labels & accessories, caps & closures, pre-filled syringes, medical specialty bags, temperature controlled packaging, pouches & strip packs, pre-filled inhalers, vials, ampoules, medication tubes, jars & canisters, cartridges and others.

On the basis of application the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is classified into veterinary vaccines and drug delivery. Veterinary vaccines are further segmented into livestock vaccines, porcine vaccines, poultry vaccines, canine vaccines, feline vaccines, equine vaccines, aquaculture vaccines and others. Drug delivery is further segmented into oral drugs, pulmonary, transdermal, injectables, topical, nasal, ophthalmic, IV drugs and others.

On the basis of raw material, the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented into high density polyethylene, polyester, polypropylene, low density polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, other plastics/polymers, total plastics, paper & paperboard, glass, aluminum foil and others.

On the basis of purchase organization, the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented into manufacturer, packaging companies, and government agencies.

Based on geography, the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

APAC,

MEA .

