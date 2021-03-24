Plastic Waste Management Services Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – REPLAS, Clear Path Recycling, PLASgran Ltd., Custom Polymers, Inc. , Carbon LITE Industries, and Forecast to 2026
Plastic waste management service is a collective term for various approaches and strategies used to recycle plastic materials that would otherwise be dumped into landfills, or bodies of water, or otherwise contaminate the environment. The idea behind this type of waste management is to utilize those discarded materials to manufacture new plastic products without the need to actually generate additional plastic materials. Doing so can help lower production costs as well as protect the environment.
With shifting preference towards recycled plastic, demand for recycled plastic is anticipated to increase, which in turn, will drive the global plastic waste management market. Various food & beverage companies are focusing on increasing the amount of recycled plastic in their bottles as part of their new sustainable strategy.
Global Plastic Waste Management Services market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plastic Waste Management Services.
This report researches the worldwide Plastic Waste Management Services market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
Get Free sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3377802-global-plas…
This study categorizes the global Plastic Waste Management Services breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Plastic Waste Management Services capacity, production, value, price and market share of Plastic Waste Management Services in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
B.Schoenberg & CO., INC.
Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.
REPLAS
Clear Path Recycling
PLASgran Ltd.
Custom Polymers, Inc.
Carbon LITE Industries
LUXUS Ltd.
wTe Corporation
KW Plastic, Inc.
Kuusakoski Group
Shanghai Pret Composites Co., Ltd.
Republic Services, Inc.
Reprocessed Plastic, Inc.
4G Recycling Inc.
Vanden Global Ltd.
TerraCycle
The WasteCare Group
Plastic Waste Management Services Breakdown Data by Type
Thermosetting
Thermoplastic
Plastic Waste Management Services Breakdown Data by Application
Plastic Waste
Heat Energy Generation
Recycled Plastics
Others
Plastic Waste Management Services Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Plastic Waste Management Services Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3377802-global-plastic-was…
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Plastic Waste Management Services Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic Waste Management Services Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Plastic Waste Management Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Thermosetting
1.4.3 Thermoplastic
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Plastic Waste Management Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Plastic Waste
1.5.3 Heat Energy Generation
1.5.4 Recycled Plastics
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
https://www.openpr.com/news/1531837/Plastic-Waste-Management-Services-Global-Market-2019-Top-Key-Players-REPLAS-Clear-Path-Recycling-PLASgran-Ltd-Custom-Polymers-Inc-Carbon-LITE-Industries-and-Forecast-to-2026.html
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 B.Schoenberg & CO., INC.
8.1.1 B.Schoenberg & CO., INC. Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Waste Management Services
8.1.4 Plastic Waste Management Services Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.
8.2.1 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc. Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Waste Management Services
8.2.4 Plastic Waste Management Services Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 REPLAS
8.3.1 REPLAS Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Waste Management Services
8.3.4 Plastic Waste Management Services Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Clear Path Recycling
8.4.1 Clear Path Recycling Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Waste Management Services
8.4.4 Plastic Waste Management Services Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 PLASgran Ltd.
8.5.1 PLASgran Ltd. Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Waste Management Services
8.5.4 Plastic Waste Management Services Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Custom Polymers, Inc.
8.6.1 Custom Polymers, Inc. Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Plastic Waste Management Services
8.6.4 Plastic Waste Management Services Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
……..CONTINUED
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)