Pneumatic Control Valve 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Thursday, February 28th 2019, 12:05 AM EST

A typical pneumatic control valve can be considered as made up of two parts—the actuator and the valve. Pneumatic control valve is used in any application area in which the appropriately control of gaseous and liquid media as well as fuels is required.

Scope of the Report:

First, for industry structure analysis, the Pneumatic Control Valve industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 32 % of the revenue market.

Second, the sales of Pneumatic Control Valve increased from 128.9 K units in 2013 to 171.2 K units in 2017 with an average growth rate of 7.36%.

Third, East Coast occupied 39.89% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Central China and Northeast China, which accounted for around 27.86% and 18.34% of the global total industry. Other regions have a smaller amount of sales.

The worldwide market for Pneumatic Control Valve is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Pneumatic Control Valve in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Emerson

Flowserve

Zhejiang Zhongde

Wuxi Smart Control

Juliang Valve

Zhejiang Sanfang

Samson AG

KOSO

Wenzhou Lipu

Pentair

Cameron

Metso

Owen Kelly

Honeywell

Kitz Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cast Iron

Stainless Steel

Copper

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil & Gas

Petrochemical

Power Industry

Metallurgy

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Pneumatic Control Valve Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Cast Iron

1.2.2 Stainless Steel

1.2.3 Copper

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Oil & Gas

1.3.2 Petrochemical

1.3.3 Power Industry

1.3.4 Metallurgy

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

