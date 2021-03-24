Product-based Sales Training Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global product-based sales training market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues generated by all third-party service providers offering innovative sales training solutions by blended, online, and instructor-led training methodologies in a range of industries, including automotive, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), consumer goods, and others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Product Based Sales Training Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ASLAN Training and Development

• DoubleDigit Sales

• GP Strategies

• Miller Heiman Group

Other prominent vendors

• Altify

• CommLab India

• Cohen Brown Management Group

• Carew International

• Janek Performance Group

• Kurlan & Associates

• Mercuri International

• Richardson

• RAIN Group

• Sandler Training

• Sales Readiness Group

• Sales Performance International

• The Brooks Group

• ValueSelling Associates

• Wilson Learning

Market driver

• Cost effective e-learning sales training programs

Market challenge

• Budget constraints

Market trend

• Introduction of sales simulations

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Global corporate training market

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Global product-based sales training market

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LEARNING METHOD

• Global product-based sales training market by learning method

• Blended training

• Online training

• Instructor-led training

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INDUSTRIES

• Global product-based sales training market by industries

• Consumer goods industry

• Automotive industry

• BFSI industry

• Other industries

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast

• EMEA – market size & forecast

• APAC – Market size and forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKDECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Introduction of sales simulations

• Growing popularity of microlearning

• Leveraging machine learning

• Rising inclusion of social learning

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Competitive benchmarking

• Growth strategy

PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• ASLAN Training and Development

• DoubleDigit Sales

• GP Strategies

• Miller Heiman Group

PART 14: OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

