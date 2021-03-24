PS Containers Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2029

PS Containers Market: An Overview

PS containers are manufacturers from finest quality foamed polystyrene which can turn into a multitude of shapes and configurations. PS Containers have excellent insulations properties and good thermal resistance making them highly suitable for packaging of both hot and cold foods. Hot food packed in PS containers will stay warm and cold food will stay cold for a longer time. Hence, PS containers are widely used in the foodservice industry. PS containers are accessible in various product types such as bottles, jars, plates & bowls, trays, blisters & clamshell, and others. Its availability in different size and shape have proven to fulfill the need for various end-use applications. PS containers are lighter than many other materials making it a very economical choice for a wide range of applications. Thus, PS containers are gaining popularity in various end-use industries such as food, medical, electrical & electronics, cosmetics & personal care and others. Also, its recyclable nature is expected to create an optimistic outlook for the growth of the global PS containers market during the forecast period.

PS Containers Market: Dynamics

Consumer preference for takeaway or ready to eat food is growing, owing to varying lifestyles, rising disposable income and rapid urbanization, especially in developing economies. Furthermore, corporate work culture leading to out of home food practices is also strengthening demand for PS containers for packaging applications. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global PS containers market during the forecast period. Exceptional parameters of PS containers such as lightweight nature, low cost, and easy accessibility widening their usage in industries such as medical, electrical & electronics, cosmetics & personal care and others.

Request Sample of Report with important Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9419

Such factors together are foreseen to propel the growth of the global PS containers market during the forecast period. PS containers consumed very few energy and raw material during the manufacturing process as compared to other products and virtually required no water. Thus, PS containers are cost-effective product making them ideal packaging solutions. This factor is expected to push the growth of the global PS containers market during the forecast period. Overall, the global PS containers market is likely to register notable CAGR during the forecast period.

PS Containers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the PS Containers market is segmented into: Bottles, Jars, Plates & Bowls, Trays, Blisters & Clamshell & Others. On the basis of end use, the PS Containers market is segmented into: Food(Bakery & Confectionery, Deli, Produce, Foodservice & Frozen Food), Medical(Medical Device & Pharmaceuticals), Electricals & Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal care, Consumer Goods & Others

PS Containers Market: Regional Outlook

Presence of emerging economies, increasing disposable income and the rising popularity of the foodservice industry in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to generate significant growth opportunity for PS containers market during the forecast period. China is likely to be at forefront regarding the market share while ASEAN countries and India are likely to register a notable growth rate of PS Containers market during the forecast period. The rising number of multinational quick service restaurants (QSR) in North America and Western Europe region is leading to a surging in demand for PS containers for packaging applications. The U.S. in North America and Germany in Western Europe is expected to remain attractive in terms of PS containers market share over the forecast period. The robust growth rate of end-user industries such as food, medical, electrical & electronics, and others in the Latin America region is expected to witness significant demand for PS containers during the forecast period. Mexico is expected to outpace other countries in the Latin America region in terms of PS containers growth rate. Japan is a substantial shareholder of global PS containers market and expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period.

PS Containers Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global PS Containers market are:

Tray-Pak Corporation, Alpha Packaging, Genpak, LLC, Sabert Corporation, Tecnowerk Plast SRL, Takween Advanced Industries, Alpha Packaging, TYH CONTAINER Enterprise Co., Ltd., Tekni-Plex & Dart Container Corporation

PS Containers Market: Key Trend

Some of the key trend are observed among the PS containers manufacturers are listed below:

To influence consumer purchase and differentiate product offerings, PS containers manufacturers are focusing towards introducing products with new texture, graphics, eye-catching colors and innovative design of packaging products.