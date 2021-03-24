Pyruvic Acid Global Market 2019 – Key Application, Opportunities, Demand, Status, Trends, Share, Forecast 2025
Pyruvic acid is a alpha-keto acid with a carboxylic acid and a ketone functional group. It is a colorless liquid that is represented chemically as C3H4O3, while pyruvate (the conjugate base, CH3COCOO−) is a key intermediate in several metabolic pathways.
Currently, Musashino, Toray, Minakem, Tianjin Shengdao Technology and Shanghai Jinli Bio-tech are the leaders of pyruvic acid industry. Musashino is a global leader. In 2017, the production of Musashino was 602 ton, and the company held a production share of 24.3%. In Europe and the United States, Musashino and Minakem are the market leader.
Pyruvic acid or pyruvate is a key intermediate in the glycolytic and pyruvate dehydrogenase pathways, which are involved in biological energy production. Pyruvic acid is mainly used for pharmaceuticals, daily chemicals and food additives. In 2017, pharmaceuticals application held 60.6% of the consumption market share. In fact, the trade flow of pyruvic acid is less. The trade flow of pyruvic acid mainly comes from pyruvic acid derivatives.
According to this study, over the next five years the Pyruvic Acid market will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 46 million by 2024, from US$ 42 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pyruvic Acid business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pyruvic Acid market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Pyruvic Acid value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Chemical Synthesis
Bio Synthesis
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Pharmaceuticals
Daily Chemicals
Food Additives
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Musashino
Toray
Minakem
Tianjin Shengdao Technology
Shanghai Jinli Bio-tech
Zhoucun Dongfang Chemical
Fleurchem
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Pyruvic Acid consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Pyruvic Acid market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Pyruvic Acid manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Pyruvic Acid with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Pyruvic Acid Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Pyruvic Acid Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Pyruvic Acid Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Pyruvic Acid Segment by Type
2.2.1 Chemical Synthesis
2.2.2 Bio Synthesis
2.3 Pyruvic Acid Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Pyruvic Acid Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Pyruvic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Pyruvic Acid Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Pyruvic Acid Segment by Application
2.4.1 Pharmaceuticals
2.4.2 Daily Chemicals
2.4.3 Food Additives
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Pyruvic Acid Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Pyruvic Acid Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Pyruvic Acid Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Pyruvic Acid Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Pyruvic Acid by Players
3.1 Global Pyruvic Acid Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Pyruvic Acid Sales by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Pyruvic Acid Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Pyruvic Acid Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Pyruvic Acid Revenue by Players (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Pyruvic Acid Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Pyruvic Acid Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Pyruvic Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Pyruvic Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Pyruvic Acid Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……..
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Musashino
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Pyruvic Acid Product Offered
12.1.3 Musashino Pyruvic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Musashino News
12.2 Toray
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Pyruvic Acid Product Offered
12.2.3 Toray Pyruvic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Toray News
12.3 Minakem
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Pyruvic Acid Product Offered
12.3.3 Minakem Pyruvic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Minakem News
12.4 Tianjin Shengdao Technology
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Pyruvic Acid Product Offered
12.4.3 Tianjin Shengdao Technology Pyruvic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Tianjin Shengdao Technology News
12.5 Shanghai Jinli Bio-tech
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Pyruvic Acid Product Offered
12.5.3 Shanghai Jinli Bio-tech Pyruvic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Shanghai Jinli Bio-tech News
12.6 Zhoucun Dongfang Chemical
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Pyruvic Acid Product Offered
12.6.3 Zhoucun Dongfang Chemical Pyruvic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Zhoucun Dongfang Chemical News
12.7 Fleurchem
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Pyruvic Acid Product Offered
12.7.3 Fleurchem Pyruvic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Fleurchem News
……Continued
