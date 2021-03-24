Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- NXP, Alien, 3M, ACTAtek, Axcess and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Market
Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) are the radio waves that are utilized for reading and capturing the information that is stored on a tag attached to an object. These tags are used to store the product information electronically and can be analyzed the object from distance. RFID can be used in manufacturing, logistics and warehousing, where keeping track of the inventory and assets is of prime importance as they found a significant improvement in the overall quality of data entry. It also facilitates to gather the location data with the help of RTLS to pinpoint an exact location and the identity of assets.
This report focuses on the global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
NXP Semiconductors
Alien Technology
3M
ACTAtek Technology
Axcess International
Impinj
Ascendent
Checkpointt System
Avery Dennison
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Low Frequency
High Frequency
Ultra-High Frequency
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Healthcare
Industrial
Transport & Logistics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
