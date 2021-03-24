Refined Fish Oil Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
Pune, India – May 2, 2019 /MarketersMedia/ — Fish oil is a virtually unique source of natural LC omega-3 fatty acids – EPA, DPA and DHA. It comes from fatty fish, specifically the tissue of fatty fish, such as trout, mackerel, tuna, herring, sardines, and salmon.
Globally, the fish oil industry has association with the distribution global fishery resources. The production activities concentrated in a few countries of coastal areas, like Peru, Chile, Denmark, Norway, USA, Iceland, Mexico, Japan, China etc.; On the other hand the consumers also concentrated in special sea areas, the main consumers like Norway, Chile, Denmark, Japan, USA, China, UK etc.
The global Refined Fish Oil market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Refined Fish Oil market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Refined Fish Oil in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Refined Fish Oil in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Refined Fish Oil market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Refined Fish Oil market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
TripleNine Group
COPEINCA
Austevoll Seafood ASA
China Fishery Group
FF Skagen A/S
Pesquera Diamante S.A.
Camanchaca
OLVEA Fish Oils
Omega Protein Corporation
Pesquera Pacific Star
Orizon SA
Oceana Group
Pioneer Fishing
Kobyalar Group
CV. Sari LautJaya
Animalfeeds International
Nissui Group
Havsbr煤n
Eskja
HB Grandi
United Marine Products
Pesquera Exalmar
Hainan Fish Oil
Jiekou Group
Market size by Product
Market size by End User
Salmon and Trout
Marine Fish
Carps
Tilapias
Others (Eels, mackerels, herrings)
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Refined Fish Oil market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Refined Fish Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Refined Fish Oil companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Refined Fish Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Table Of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Refined Fish Oil Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Refined Fish Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Pesquera Exalmar
1.4.3 Hainan Fish Oil
1.4.4 Jiekou Group
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Refined Fish Oil Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Salmon and Trout
1.5.3 Marine Fish
1.5.4 Carps
1.5.5 Tilapias
1.5.6 Others (Eels, mackerels, herrings)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Refined Fish Oil Market Size
2.1.1 Global Refined Fish Oil Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Refined Fish Oil Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Refined Fish Oil Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Refined Fish Oil Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Refined Fish Oil Revenue by Regions
11 Company Profiles
11.1 TripleNine Group
11.1.1 TripleNine Group Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 TripleNine Group Refined Fish Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 TripleNine Group Refined Fish Oil Products Offered
11.1.5 TripleNine Group Recent Development
11.2 COPEINCA
11.2.1 COPEINCA Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 COPEINCA Refined Fish Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 COPEINCA Refined Fish Oil Products Offered
11.2.5 COPEINCA Recent Development
11.3 Austevoll Seafood ASA
11.3.1 Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Austevoll Seafood ASA Refined Fish Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Austevoll Seafood ASA Refined Fish Oil Products Offered
11.3.5 Austevoll Seafood ASA Recent Development
11.4 China Fishery Group
11.4.1 China Fishery Group Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 China Fishery Group Refined Fish Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 China Fishery Group Refined Fish Oil Products Offered
11.4.5 China Fishery Group Recent Development
11.5 FF Skagen A/S
11.5.1 FF Skagen A/S Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 FF Skagen A/S Refined Fish Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 FF Skagen A/S Refined Fish Oil Products Offered
11.5.5 FF Skagen A/S Recent Development
Continued…….
