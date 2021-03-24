Attractive Market Opportunities in the Refractive Surgery Devices Market by 2025

Refractive Surgery is the process of correcting or improving your vision affected by refractive error such as Myopia, Hyperopia, and Astigmatism. The most common procedure for correcting the refractive error is LASIK.

Myopia is the most common refractive error in the global population. This indication varies across populations of different regions and ethnicities. It is estimated that 1.45 billion people had myopia in 2010 and it is predicted this number will continue to increase as the world’s population grows. The prevalence of myopia is most common among young adults in South- East Asian countries which is around 80-90% of the population completing high school.

Refractive Surgery Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Advancement in Refractive Surgery treatment have provided patient with a number of option to reduce and eliminate their dependency on glasses and contact lenses and take corrective measures for refractive errors. With the rapid increase in procedure volumes since last few years, there is an increase adaptation of laser devices for refractive surgery in healthcare facilities. The technological improvements in LASIK surgery in last few years is acting as a key driver for ophthalmic laser market.

Low patient awareness of procedures safety, a limited pool of qualified refractive surgeons, unpredictable regulations are acting as a barrier for this market.

Refractive Surgery Devices Market: Segmentation

Global vascular market is further segmented into following types:

Ophthalmic Lasers Eximer Lasers Femtosecond Lasers YAG Lasers

Microkeratome

Refractive Surgery Devices Market: Overview

With the increase in patient population suffering from refractive errors and an increased awareness in the treatment options, the global market for refractive surgery devices is expected to witness and healthy growth in the forecast years (2015-2025)

Refractive Surgery Devices Market: Region- wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, global vascular stents market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

North America represent the largest market in ophthalmic lasers followed by Europe. In Asia Pacific, China dominates the refractive surgery devices market.

Refractive Surgery Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in global refractive surgery devices market are Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Alcon, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Nidek Co., Ltd., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG, Lumenis Ltd. and Ellex Medical Lasers Limited.