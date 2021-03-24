Retail Banking Market Dynamics: Singapore 2019 By DBS, UOB, Citibank, HSBC, Maybank, OCBC, Standard Chartered, RHB, CIMB

“Retail Banking Market Dynamics: Singapore 2018”, report identifies macroeconomic and competitive dynamics that impact upon Singapore’s retail banking market.

The retail deposits market in Singapore reported robust growth during 2013–17, but is expected to slow down over 2018–22. The credit card and personal loan markets are expected to accelerate during 2018–22 after a sluggish performance in the preceding five-year period, while the mortgage market is expected to remain steady. Singaporean banks are least profitable when compared with their peers in Malaysia and Thailand. Their operating efficiency is also lower.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2873985

Key Players:

DBS

UOB

Citibank

HSBC

Maybank

OCBC

Standard Chartered

RHB

CIMB

It provides insight into —

— The outlook for deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages.

— Net changes in market share across all four product areas.

— Overall financial performance including profitability, efficiency, and income sources.

Scope:

– Among the leading banks in Singapore’s retail deposits market, CIMB increased its market share the most over the review period.

— Credit card balances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 3.7% over 2018–22.

— Mortgage loan balances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 4.3% over 2018–22.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2873985

Reasons to buy:

– Identify factors affecting growth prospects across the deposit, credit card, personal loan, and mortgage markets.

— Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

— Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Key Points from TOC:

Macroeconomic Overview

Retail Deposits

Credit Cards

Personal Loans

Mortgages

Financial Ratios Market Average

Competitor Financial Performance

Appendix

Continued…

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/retail-banking-market-dynamics-singapore-2018

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]