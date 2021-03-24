Slimming Tea Market Value Chain and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Slimming tea is an herbal tea which aids in the metabolism of the body and helps in the digestion. Slimming tea contains specialty compounds that acts as a metabolism booster by burning more calories and as a fat blocker by releasing body toxins. Slimming tea also acts as an appetite suppressor and reduce sugar cravings, resulting in reduced intake of calories. Slimming tea claims to be helpful in detoxing the body, also in reducing the risk of cancer and other diseases. However, some slimming teas that contains senna, has been reported to produce short term health problems such as nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps. Slimming teas lack substantial evidence proving the claim to boost the metabolism. The claimed health benefits are from the tea itself and the compounds found in the tea like polyphenols and not due to the added ingredients that are termed as a slimming ingredients.

Weight Loss Associated with the Slimming Tea Consumption is driving the Global Market for the Slimming Tea : Market for the slimming tea is driven by the increased demand for the premium health products for health benefits in the developed nations such as U.S., U.K., Japan, Australia, Germany, etc. According to the WHO analysis 60% to 85% of the population in these countries led sedentary lifestyle. The lack of required physical activity on daily basis is leading to serious health issues such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases. With the increasing prevalence of these diseases, health concerns and health consciousness among the urban population has increased. This health concerned population, since lack of time, is preferring healthy diet over exercise to stay healthy, which includes consumption of slimming tea. Slimming tea consumption to maintain weight and reduce the risk of health problems is producing promising opportunity in the global market of slimming tea.

Slimming tea is available in the market in various flavors with the hint of fruit such as orange, lemon, raspberry, blueberry, etc. These various fruit flavours provides choice option to the consumer. Various slimming tea products in the market are sugar-free and caffeine-free, which adds value to the product and attracts more tea consumer base. Other factors that boost the market of the slimming tea, are the supply side drivers such as low cost of manufacturing, emergence of various small and medium manufacturers in the tea producing countries.

Slimming Tea Market Segmentation : The slimming tea market can be segmented on the basis of form, nature, types, and distribution channel. On the basis of form, the slimming tea market can be segmented as: Loose, Tea Bags, On the basis of nature, the slimming tea market can be segmented as: Organic, Conventional On the basis of end use, the slimming tea market can be segmented as: Green Tea, White Tea, Oolong Tea, Others On the basis of distribution channel, the slimming tea market can be segmented as: Supermarket/ Hypermarket, Online Retailers, Specialty Stores, Mass Grocery Stores

Slimming Tea Market: Regional Analysis : The market for the slimming tea has increased opportunity in the European and North American region, including countries such as U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, etc. The opportunity in these countries is majorly for health benefits associated with tea consumption. Whereas, in China, South Korea, India and other Asian countries, the consumption of slimming tea is more, accounting major share in the global slimming tea market. This consumption trend is attributed to the long-standing culture of tea in the Asian countries and high production of tea by the Asian countries.

Slimming Tea Market: Key Participants : Some of the market participants in the slimming tea market are: Tea Treasure, Hyleys, Okuma Nutritionals, Changzhou Kakoo Tea Foodstuff Co., Ltd., Triple Leaf Tea Inc., Swastrik Eucalyptus Oil Co, HERBALGREENLAB, Imperial Tea Groups, Tea Aroma, Sira Impex Pvt. Ltd., Kudos Ayurveda, Deemark, 21st Century Healthcare, Inc., Himalayan Brew Tea Factory