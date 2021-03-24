Strategic Market Intelligence: Life Life Insurance in Singapore in Singapore-Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022
GlobalData’s “Strategic Market Intelligence: Life Insurance in Singapore — Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022”, report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Singaporean life insurance segment.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, gross claims, life insurance penetration, total assets and total investment income during the review period (2013–2017) and forecast period (2017–2022).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Singaporean economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Singaporean life insurance segment.
Key Highlights:
– Key insights into the dynamics of the Singaporean life insurance industry.
— Comparison of Singapore’s life insurance segments, along with premium and claim trends.
— A comprehensive overview of the Singaporean economy, government initiatives, FDI, country risk, and investment opportunities.
— Singapore’s insurance regulatory framework’s evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
— Singaporean life insurance industry’s market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business with market shares.
— Distribution channels deployed by Singapore’s life insurers.
— Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors’ profiles.
Scope:
– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Singapore.
— It provides historical values for the Singaporean life insurance segment for the report’s 2013–2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017–2022 forecast period.
— It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Singaporean life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2022.
— It analyzes the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Singapore.
— It profiles the top life insurance companies in Singapore and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Key Players:
The Great Eastern Life Assurance Co., Ltd.
Prudential Assurance Co. Singapore (Pte) Ltd.
AIA
Manulife (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative Ltd
Aviva LTD
AXA
Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore Ltd
HSBC Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd
Swiss Life (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
Reasons to buy:
– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to Singapore’s life insurance segment, and each category within it.
— Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Singaporean life insurance segment.
— Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment.
— Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
— Gain insights into key regulations governing the Singaporean insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.
Key Points from TOC:
Executive Summary
Economy Overview
Summary Trend and KPIs
Penetration and Growth
Consumer Segment and Retention
Premiums and Claims
Assets and Investments
Regulatory Risk
Evolution
Key Facts
Licensing Requirements
Key Trends by Lines of Business — Consumer Segment
Retail Life Insurance
Commercial Life Insurance
Life Insurance
Distribution Overview
Competitive Landscape
Composition of Top Insurers
Life Insurance Market Share
Key M&As Transactions
Competitor Profiles
Insurtech
Appendix
