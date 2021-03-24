GlobalData’s “Strategic Market Intelligence: Reinsurance in Singapore — Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022”, report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Singaporean reinsurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as premium accepted, premium ceded and cession rates, during the review period (2013–2017) and forecast period (2017–2022).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Singaporean economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving reinsurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of reinsurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Singaporean reinsurance segment.

Key Highlights:

– Key insights into the dynamics of Singapore’s reinsurance industry.

— Comparison of Singapore’s reinsurance segment with regional counterparts, along with premium accepted, premium ceded trends and cession rates.

— A comprehensive overview of the Singaporean economy, government initiatives, FDI, country risk, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

— Singapore insurance regulatory framework’s evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

— Singapore’s reinsurance industry’s market structure giving details of premium accepted and premium ceded along with cession rates.

— Distribution channels deployed by Singapore’s reinsurers.

— Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors’ profiles.

Scope:

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Singapore.

— It provides historical values for the Singaporean reinsurance segment for the report’s 2013–2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017–2022 forecast period.

— It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Singaporean reinsurance segment, and market forecasts to 2022.

— It provides an overview of the various distribution channels for reinsurance products in Singapore.

— It profiles the top reinsurance companies in Singapore, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Players:

Singapore Reinsurance Corporation Ltd

Munich Re

Swiss Reinsurance Company Limited

Scor Reinsurance Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd

Key Points from TOC:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory Risk

Evolution

Key Facts

Licensing Requirements

Reinsurance Overview

Premium Accepted Trend

Premium Ceded Trend

Cession Rates

Distribution Overview

Competitive Landscape

Competitor Profiles

Insurtech

Appendix

