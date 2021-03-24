Street and Roadway Lighting Market Comprehensive Overview, Product Type, Application, Key Manufacturers, Shares and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2024

Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market accounted for USD 7.71 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Key Market Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

GENERAL ELECTRIC,

Hubbell Incorporated,

Eaton, Cree, Inc.,

SYSKA LED,

Thorn,

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.,

Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.,

LED ROADWAY LIGHTING LTD.,

OSRAM Licht AG,

Virtual Extension,

ClaroLux Landscape Lighting,

ShenZhen HengXinDa Lighting Co.,Ltd.,

Shenzhen GHC Co., Ltd.,

WS Atkins plc,

Lighting Reality,

Forus Electric

and MMA Lighting Consultancy Ltd. among others.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of light source, global street and roadway lighting market is segmented into light emitting diodes (LEDs), high intensity discharge (HID) Lamps and fluorescent lights.

High intensity discharge (HID) Lamps are sub segmented into high pressure sodium (HPS) lamps, metal halides and induction lamps and mercury vapor lamps (MVL).

On the basis of wattage type, global street and roadway lighting market is segmented into less than 50W, between 50W and 150W, more than 150W.

On the basis of offering, global street and roadway lighting market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Services are sub segmented into pre installation and post installation. Pre installation is further sub segmented into design and installation whereas, post installation is further sub segmented into maintenance and support.

On the basis of end user, global street and roadway lighting market is segmented into highways, street and roadways, bridges and tunnels.

On the basis of geography, the global street and roadway lighting market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

