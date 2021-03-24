Success Case Study: Bubs Australia-A Determined Cross-Border Strategy to Capitalize On Appeal in China

“Success Case Study: Bubs Australia”, is part of GlobalData’s Successes and Failures research. It focuses on the baby food brand Bubs Australia, and its ability to capitalize on its appeal among Chinese consumers with a deliberate and aggressive cross-border strategy. The case study delivers crucial “what?”, “why?”, and “so what?” analysis to impart valuable lessons that can increase the prospects of a successful product or campaign launch.

Ongoing food safety scandals in China have boosted demand for foreign-made goods, particularly in the baby food category, where safety is paramount. Collaborating with key retailers, social media influencers, and new shopper networks is critical in navigating a lucrative but often turbulent market.

– Chinese consumers are least likely to associate “high-quality” products with those that are locally sourced, reinforcing consumer skepticism towards the Chinese food supply chain.

— The daigou or personal shopper channel has become so sophisticated that a purpose-built hub was launched in 2018 to cater to Australia’s growing legion of these shoppers.

— In order to establish brand recognition and confidence, it is highly advantageous to recruit online influencers who wield significant influence over the purchase decisions of their followers.

Key Players:

Bubs Australia

NuLac Foods

JD.com

QianJiaWanPu

Alibaba

Chemist Warehouse

AuMake

Bellamy’s Organic

