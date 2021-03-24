SURGICAL NAVIGATION SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Surgical Navigation Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

Surgical Navigation Software Market 2018

Surgical navigation, also referred to as computer-assisted image-guided surgery, is a procedure for locating a specific target site for surgery using computer software.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Surgical Navigation Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Surgical Navigation Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

The orthopedic surgery segment accounted for the major market shares during 2017. An increase in the number of hip replacements and the rise in bone disorders coupled with the growing arthritis rates, will be major factors fueling the growth of the surgical navigation software market in this segment.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographical regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the surgical navigation equipment market throughout the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Surgical Navigation Software.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Medtronic

Stryker

Brainlab

GE Healthcare

B. Braun Melsungen

Johnson & Johnson

Zimmer Biomet

ClaroNav

Karl Storz

Siemens Healthineers

Scopis GmbH

Fiagon AG

Surgical Theater

XiON Medical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Optical

Electromagnetic (EM)

Hybrid

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Orthopedic

Neurosurgery

ENT

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Surgical Navigation Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Surgical Navigation Software

1.2 Classification of Surgical Navigation Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Surgical Navigation Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Surgical Navigation Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Optical

1.2.4 Electromagnetic (EM)

1.2.5 Hybrid

1.3 Global Surgical Navigation Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Surgical Navigation Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Orthopedic

1.3.3 Neurosurgery

1.3.4 ENT

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Surgical Navigation Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Surgical Navigation Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Surgical Navigation Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Surgical Navigation Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Surgical Navigation Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Surgical Navigation Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Surgical Navigation Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Surgical Navigation Software (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Medtronic

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Surgical Navigation Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Medtronic Surgical Navigation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Stryker

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Surgical Navigation Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Stryker Surgical Navigation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Brainlab

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Surgical Navigation Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Brainlab Surgical Navigation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 GE Healthcare

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Surgical Navigation Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 GE Healthcare Surgical Navigation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 B. Braun Melsungen

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Surgical Navigation Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 B. Braun Melsungen Surgical Navigation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Johnson & Johnson

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Surgical Navigation Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Johnson & Johnson Surgical Navigation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Zimmer Biomet

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Surgical Navigation Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Zimmer Biomet Surgical Navigation Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

