Tele Radiology Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2015 – 2025

Growing demand for facilities of on-site imaging for the purpose of rapid diagnosis particularly in the rural areas where there is lack of availability of the specialized radiologists is taken up as a key trend in the growth of tele radiology market. Growing prevalence of the long-term diseases and increasing emergency cases in the less developed regions are expected to drive the growth of tele radiology market.

Increasing imaging tests cases and rising number of R&D activities with regards to eHealth has been positively impacting the growth of tele radiology market. Furthermore, surging implementation of picture communication and archiving systems are anticipated to fuel the growth of tele radiology market. Apart from this, nonprofit organizations and governments across various regions have been taking immense efforts in promoting tele radiology as well as telemedicine services, which in turn is likely to favor the growth of tele radiology market.

Prominent players in the tele radiology market are taking heavy initiatives in introducing technologically advanced and innovative devices for the purpose of tele radiology services. StatRad in U.S. tele radiology market has taken immense efforts in expanding its geographical presence by offering tele radiology services to Gabon, Kenya and Ethiopia since the recent past. In addition, legislative amendments created by several governments across the globe for the diagnostic imaging services is expected to trigger the expansion of tele radiology market.

Tele radiology is the transference of radiological patient images from one place to another for the purpose of either official diagnosis or consultation with other radiologists and physicians. Tele radiology market involves the technology that deals in the transmission of radiography images from external or remote locations to a strong healthcare establishment in an urban area though software that make use of the Internet.

A common scenario is when a patient comes into the emergency room, but the hospital is small with limited facilities maybe only one radiologist employed. Tele radiology allows the images taken by the ER team to be examined by a radiologist elsewhere. This is basically common in rural areas.

Tele Radiology Market:Drivers and Restraints

Presently tele radiology global market is driven by the technological advancement in healthcare industry, increasing digitalization that aids in enhancing the tele radiology process, and low costs as compared to other modalities.

Tele radiology global market drives by the shortage of radiologist worldwide, advancements in digital technology in remote patient diagnosis, and improved healthcare awareness. However, lack of common standards is the major barrier for this market globally.

Tele Radiology Market:Segmentation

Tele radiology global market is segmented into following types:

By Modality X- Ray Magnetic Resonance Imaging Computed Tomography Ultrasound Systems Nuclear Imaging

By application Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS) Radiology Information System (RIS)

By Technology Solutions Web- Based Tele Radiology Solutions Cloud- Based Tele Radiology Solutions



Tele Radiology Market:Overview

With rapid technological advancement in healthcare industry and increasing sophistication in medical imaging platforms, along with the expanded rate of imaging utilization, the tele radiology global market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecasted period (2015-2025).

Tele Radiology Market:Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, tele radiology global market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

North America and Europe is expected to capture the largest market shares followed by Asia Pacific countries where the market is expected to grow due to rapid technological innovations, large consumer base, and high disposable income. Also, the presence of well-equipped healthcare institutions and the ready acceptance of novel approaches in medicine will lead to rapid growth and development of tele radiology practices.

Tele Radiology Market: Key Players

Some of the key participating players in tele radiology global market are Agfa-Gevaert NV, NightHawk Radiology, Inc., Sectra Imtec AB, StatRad, LLC, ALTA VISTA TELERADIOLOGY, Argus Radiology, ONRAD, Inc., FujiFilm Medical Systems and others.