The Leading Players in the Confectionery Market are Innovating to Stay Ahead

Global Confectionery industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2013–17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Synopsis:

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global confectionery market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

Key highlights:

— The confectionery market consists of the retail sale of chocolate, gum and sugar confectionery products. The chocolate segment consists of all chocolate based products, including boxed chocolates, chocolate countlines, chocolate straightlines, molded bars and novelties. The gum segment consists of all bubble and chewing gum. Moreover, sugar confectionery products consist of hard boiled sweets, mints, caramels and toffees, gums and jellies, marshmallows, fudges and medicated throat lozenges. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2017 annual average exchange rates.

— The global confectionery market had total revenues of $162.0bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% between 2013 and 2017.

— Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.7% between 2013 and 2017, to reach a total of 12,467.7 million kg in 2017.

— Increasing disposable income, rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyles and the rising trend of gifting confectionery items are driving global confectionery market growth.

Scope:

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the confectionery market in the global

— Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the globalconfectionery market

— Leading company profiles reveal details of key confectionery market players’ global operations and financial performance

— Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global confectionery market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Key Players:

The Hershey Company

Mars, Incorporated

Mondelez International, Inc.

Nestle SA

Reasons to buy:

– What was the size of the Global confectionery market by value in 2017?

— What will be the size of the Global confectionery market in 2022?

— What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global confectionery market?

— How has the market performed over the last five years?

— Who are the top competitiors in the global’s confectionery market?

