Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2017 – 2027
A tracheal tube and airway products aredevices that is inserted into the tracheafor the purpose of establishing and maintaining a patient respiration process, and to ensure the adequate exchangeof oxygen and carbon dioxide.
Tracheal tubes are commonly used for airway managementin the settings of general anesthesia, critical care, mechanical ventilation, and emergency medicine. Tracheal tubes and airway products are becoming an important part of surgical procedures by given their role in increasing the survival chances of patients.
Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products Market: Driver and Restraints
Presently, tracheal tubes and airway products market is driven by the aging population, rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, and increase in number of surgical procedures globally.
There is increase rate of chronic respiratory diseases, and aging population which helps to increase the demand of tracheal tubes and airway products in the global market.
Strong demand for home-based therapy and innovations in video laryngoscopes also drives the growth of this market globally. However, due to lack of skill healthcare professionals and large number of product types in this market act as a barrier for this market.
Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products Market: Segmentation
The global market of tracheal tubes and airway products is segmented into following types:
- Endotracheal Tube
- Tracheostomy Tube
- Breathing Circuits
- Oral and Nasopharyngeal Airways
- Laryngeal mask
Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products Market: Overview
With the rapid technological advancement in healthcare industry, and the acceptance of tracheal tubes and airway products among aging population and patient with chronic respiratory diseases, the global tracheal tubes and airway products market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecasted period (2015-2025).
Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products Market: Region-wise Outlook
Depending on geographic regions, tracheal tubes and airway products market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.
Due to the large aging population and rise in the number of chronic respiratory diseases. Global tracheal tubes and airway products market is dominated by the North America region.
Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products Market: Key Player
Some of the key participating players in global tracheal tubes and airway products market are Covidien plc, Smith medical ltd., General Electric Co., Teleflex Medical Inc., CareFusion Corp., King Systems and others.