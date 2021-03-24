Vaginal Specula Market Forecast 2017 – 2027 | Cooper Surgical Cooper Surgical, BD, Welch Allyn | FMI Report

Vaginal Specula is the device which is used for opening the wall of the vagina. Vaginal specula is used by the gynecologist for visual inspection of vagina and cervix. Vaginal specula is also used by the gynecologist to collect the cervical cell which is necessary for the pap test. Pap test is generally conducted in order to diagnose cervical cancer. Gynecologist normally used mascara-like brush or swab to collect the sample of the cervical cell. During the insertion of vaginal specula in the vagina, some women experience mild discomfort and some women might not feel any sensation. There are various designs and sizes of vaginal specula is available in the market. A gynecologist has to choose the appropriate kind vaginal specula according to the need vaginal examination. Vaginal specula are more frequently used for the women who may have the tight vagina, particularly virgin. Stainless steel vaginal specular is the traditional type and it less preferred to use by the gynecologist. Nowadays gynecologist more preferred to use disposable vaginal specula for the diagnosis of vagina and cervix to low risk of infection.

Vaginal Specula Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising prevalence of cervical cancer will lead to the robust growth of vaginal specula market. Increasing initiative by NGO regarding the awareness about the women health will also boost the growth of vaginal specula market. The continuous launches of more improved vaginal specula will propel the revenue growth of this market over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing cases of vaginal cancer due to low personal hygiene and awareness in developing countries continues to be a major driver for the market. The lack of awareness regarding the treatment of cervical cancer in under developing economies will deter the growth of this market. Besides, vaginal specula market faces several challenges due to less preference for this product by patient during the surgical procedure.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6455

Vaginal Specula Market: Segmentation

The global Vaginal Specula market is classified on the basis of product type, route of administration, distribution channel and geographic region.

Based on product type, Vaginal Specula market is segmented into following:

One Blade

Two Blade

Three Blade

Other

Based on usage, Vaginal Specula market is segmented into following:

Disposable

Reusable

Based on material, Vaginal Specula market is segmented into following

Stainless Steel

Plastic

Chrome

Other

Based on application, Vaginal Specula market is segmented into following

Surgery

Diagnosis

Based on end user, Vaginal Specula market is segmented into following

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Vaginal Specula Market: Overview

Vaginal Specula market is expected show exponential growth over the forecast period due to increasing awareness about women health. According to several studies, the number of new cases of cervical cancer is 7.4 per 100,000. It has been estimated that 256,078 suffered from cervical cancer in the United States during 2014. There are variety of vaginal specula available in the market for the optimum visualization of the cervix. In last few decade, preference for the use of disposable (sterile) vaginal specula is increased owing to less chances of infection. By product type, two blade vaginal specula is more frequently used by the gynecologist for the visualization of cervix. Virginal specula is more used for diagnosis purpose rather than surgical, procedures. By end used Hospital and Diagnostics Center will collectively dominate the maximum market share for virginal specula market.

Vaginal Specula Market: Regional Overview

Based on geographic region Vaginal Specula market is classified into seven key regions, North, America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Western Europe region account for the largest markets due to the higher awareness of the cancer treatment amongst individuals, yet as the market is highly mature. Asia-Pacific also offers considerable opportunities but low unmet need over the globe continues to challenge the vaginal specula market. India and China is the major marketplace for vaginal specula market due to the high population base. MEA and Latin America is the least lucrative market vaginal specula treatment owing lack of healthcare facilities in this region.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6455

Vaginal Specula Market: Key Players

Some of player across the value chain of Vaginal Specula market are Cooper Surgical Cooper Surgical, BD, Welch Allyn, Teleflex, Robinson Healthcare, Sklar Surgical, Integra Lifesciences, MedGyn, DYNAREX, Pelican Feminine Healthcare, OBP Medical and Others