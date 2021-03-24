Waste Heat Recovery System Market Analysis, Global Industry trends and Forecast 2019-2024
Snapshot
Waste Heat Recovery System is an economic method to increase the overall efficiency of the plant and, thus, to lower fuel demand. The largest sources of waste heat for most industries are exhaust and flue gases and heated air from heating systems such as high-temperature gases from burners in process heating; lower temperature gases from heat treating furnaces, dryers, and heaters; and heat from heat exchangers, cooling liquids, and gases.
The global Waste Heat Recovery market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Waste Heat Recovery by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
- Steam System
- Organic Rankine Cycle Systems
- Kalina Cycle Systems
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
- ABB
- MHI
- Siemens
- GE
- Kawasaki
- Ormat
- Foster Wheeler
- Bosch
- Echogen Power Systems
- EST (Wasabi)
- Thermax
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
- Petroleum Refining
- Heavy Metal Production
- Cement
- Chemical
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)