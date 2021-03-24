WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT CHEMICALS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market status and forecast, categorizes the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Water treatment technologies are organized into three general areas: physical methods, chemical methods, and energy intensive methods.

Chemical methods of treatment rely upon the chemical interactions of the contaminants we wish to remove from water, and the application of chemicals that either aid in the separation of contaminants from water, or assist in the destruction or neutralization of harmful effects associated with contaminants. Chemical treatment methods are applied both as stand-alone technologies and as an integral part of the treatment process with physical methods.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Kemira

BASF

Ecolab

Suez (GE)

Solenis

Dow

Akzo Nobel

SNF Group

Shandong Taihe

Feralco Group

BWA Water Additives

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Solvay

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ph Adjusters & Softeners

Flocculants & Coagulants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhinitors/Dispersants

Biocides & Disinfectants

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Papermaking Waste Water Treatment

Industrial Water Treatment

Drinking Water Treatment

Cooling Water Treatment

Other

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Research Report 2018

1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals

1.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Ph Adjusters & Softeners

1.2.4 Flocculants & Coagulants

1.2.5 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.2.6 Scale Inhinitors/Dispersants

1.2.7 Biocides & Disinfectants

1.2.8 Other

1.3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Papermaking Waste Water Treatment

1.3.3 Industrial Water Treatment

1.3.4 Drinking Water Treatment

1.3.5 Cooling Water Treatment

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 27 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…………

7 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Kemira

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Kemira Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 BASF Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Ecolab

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Ecolab Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Suez (GE)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Suez (GE) Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Solenis

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Solenis Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Dow

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Dow Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Akzo Nobel

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Akzo Nobel Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 SNF Group

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 SNF Group Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

……..CONTINUED

