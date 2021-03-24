Web Performance Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The web performance market is not just growing, it is accelerating. Major factors driving the growth of web performance market is the growth of ecommerce industry and growing dependence of enterprises on web based solutions and services. Also, growing demand for mobile web performance solutions is expected to drive the growth of global web performance market.

Akamai Technologies, Inc., CA Technologies, Inc., Cavisson Systems Inc., CDNetworks, Cloudflare, Inc., Dynatrace, F5 Networks, Inc. and IBM are a few major players in the Global Web Performance Market. Increasing adoption of web performance solutions in IT and telecommunication industry vertical is fuelling the market growth. This is owing to the increase in demand for qualitative and personalized web experiences for the users.

The deployment segment comprises of cloud and on-premise deployment models. However, cloud- based deployment sub segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the global web performance market. This is owing to the considerable shift of companies towards adoption of cloud- based services in order to avoid the investments in IT infrastructure. Also, the cloud-based services help in providing better scalability, faster deployment, and agility benefits.

The North America region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region. The U.S. and Canada are dominating the North American market due to the rising technological enhancements and growing adoption of web performance solutions in the region. Moreover, the region has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the growing adoption of web performance solutions across different industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing among others is another major factor driving the growth of the web performance market in the region.

The global web performance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 9% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Akamai Technologies,

(U.S.),

CA Technologies,

(U.S.),

Cavisson Systems Inc. (U.S.),

CDNetworks (South Korea),

Cloudflare, Inc. (U.S.),

Dynatrace (U.S.),

F5 Networks,

(U.S.),

IBM (U.S.),

Micro Focus International plc. (U.K),

Netmagic Solutions (India),

Neustar, Inc. (U.S.),

New Relic, Inc. (U.S.),

ThousandEyes, Inc. (U.S.),

ZenQ (U.S.).

Segments

The global web performance market is segmented by component, organization size, deployment and vertical. Based on the component, the market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment is further classified into web performance monitoring, web performance optimization, and web performance testing. Whereas, the services segment is further classified into managed services, consulting services, and implementation services. Based on the organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on the deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Whereas, based on vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, transportation, automotive and others.

Regional Analysis

The global web performance market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of web performance applications across various industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing and IT and telecommunication among others.

