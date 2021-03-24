X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2015 – 2025

X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS) is also known as Electron Spectroscopy for Chemical Analysis (ESCA). X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy is a quantitative technique which identifies the chemical composition of surfaces. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy surface-sensitive technique was developed by a research group in University of Uppsala, Sweden led by Kai Siegbahn. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy analyses the surface chemistry of a material in natural state or after treatments such as exposure to heat or ultra-violet radiation for detailed and better analysis. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy uses photoelectric effect created by x-rays. X-rays converge on the sample surface and the energy distributed by the electrons ejected from the sample surface is probed, a process known as irradiation. The electrons ejected by the sample surface in X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy contain information about the chemical oxidation state, atomic composition, morphology and electronic structure of the chemicals present on the sample surface. In this way, X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy analyses the surface composition, electronic environment and atomic composition of the surface sample under study.

X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market: Drivers & Restraints

X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy technique studies the surface sample without destroying the surface. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy is a useful technique to quantify the compositions of ultrathin layers of sample surfaces. Hence, X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy is vital for studying the interfacial phenomena at the borders of solids and gas. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy market limitation is that it analyses only the surface chemistry of samples. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy gauges the electrons ejected by surface of topmost layers of samples.

X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy detects elements with atomic number of 3 and above only. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy is unable to detect hydrogen or helium easily. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy detection limits are in the range of parts per thousand and detection limit of parts per million range for X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy requires special conditions and arrangements.

X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market: Segmentation

X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy market is classified on the basis of end use, application and geography.

Based on application, the global X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy market is segmented into the following:

Forensic analysis

Corrosion chemistry evaluation

Contamination detection

Others (Element detection, density estimation, empirical formula detection)

Based on end use, the global X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy market is segmented into the following:

Healthcare

Electronics

Others (Automotive, aerospace)

X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market: Overview

X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy is used to study the composition of inorganic compounds, alloys, paints, wood, inks, paper, semiconductors, catalysts, glass, oils, polymers, bio-materials to name a few. The global X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy market is expected to expand at an exceptional CAGR during the forecast period 2015 to 2025.

X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, global X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy market holds approximately half the global X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy market share on account of existing awareness levels regarding health and availability of demand and technologically advanced XPS systems. Asia Pacific market is witnessing a surge in large untapped demand. The government initiatives are on a rise and improving the scenario for X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy market through strong investments. The Asia Pacific X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy market is lucrative during forecast period (2015-2025).

X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in global X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy market are Shimadzu Corporation, Physical Electronics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Japan Electrons Optic Laboratory Company Limited, ReVera Incorporated and SPECS GmbH. The competition in X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy market is majorly based on achieving fully automated yet affordable X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy systems. The companies aim to provide discounts on the systems while recovering the value through service.