Yeast-based spreads Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2018 – 2028 by FMI

Yeast-based spreads are largely made from the leftover brewers’ yeast after the brewing process. These yeast-based spreads are the richest source of Vitamin B with savory taste profile. The consumption of yeast-based spreads have shown to be helpful in lowering the depression, stress, and anxiety level. Yeast-based spread, a rich and inexpensive source of vitamin B, benefits certain group of society such as patients, elderly, low income populace, and alcoholic, those are nutritionally depleted people. Some yeast-based spreads are fortified with vitamin B12 in order to expand the nutritional profile of the spreads. These yeast-based spreads with added vitamin B12 further lower the stress, anxiety, and depression. Besides retail and household use, yeast-based spreads in the market are used food processing industry in products such as rice cakes, bread sticks, cheese manufacturing, milk chocolates, etc. It is also used in the pet food products such as Pedigree.

Increased Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Levels in the Urban Areas to Boost the Demand for the Yeast-based Spreads Product : Major driver for the market growth of the yeast-based spreads is the increasing stress, anxiety, and depression, particularly in the urban areas. Currently, majority of the population in the world lives in the urban cities and the megacities. The increasing competition and hectic lifestyle in these cities is leading to increased stress levels and depression, common and serious problems faced by the working youth and the adults. Consumption of the yeast-based spread helps in relieving the stress in a simpler way, which is driving the demand for yeast-based spread products in the market.

High demand for the alcohol in the world is responsible for the increasing and expanding brewing industry. The growing brewing industry is leading to the increase in the leftover mass of the brewers’ yeast. This is resulting in the increase in the production capacity of the yeast-based spreads manufacturer in the market. Increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of the yeast-based spreads is producing high demand. Manufacturers of the yeast-based spreads are entering into new demographics with new ventures and acquisitions. These M&A are creating new consumer base of the yeast-based spreads product boosting the global market.

The yeast-based spreads product offered by the manufacturers in the market are available in sugar-free and gluten-free options. The products designed with the current market trends considering consumer need are likely to tract the health-conscious consumers. The yeast-based spreads are a vegan products despite the meaty taste which could tract the vegan customer and drive the demand for the products in the market.

Yeast-based spreads Market Segmentation : The yeast-based spreads market can be segmented on the basis of end use, nature, and distribution channel. On the basis of end use, the yeast-based spreads market can be segmented as: Food Processing , Rice Cakes, Bread Sticks, Milk Chocolates, Cheese , Pet Food, Household/Retail On the basis of nature, the yeast-based spreads market can be segmented as: Organic, Conventional On the basis of distribution channel, the yeast-based spreads market can be segmented as: Direct Sales/B2B, Indirect Sales/B2C , Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Online Retailers, Specialty Stores, Mass Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores

Yeast-based spreads Market: Regional Analysis : At present, North America, Europe, and Australia occupies the major share in the consumption of the yeast-based spread. The yeast-based spread industry has more than hundred years of the history in these regions. On the other hand, the industry is new and emerging in the Asian and Middle East and African region. The highest growth rate of the yeast-based spread market is expected in these region, as the requirement for the nutritional products for the malnourished population is high.

Yeast-based spreads Market: Key Participants : Some of the market participants in the yeast-based spreads market are: Bega Cheese, Mars Foods, Unilever Plc., Marmite Food Extract Company, All Natural Foods of Stirling, Three Threes Condiments Pty. Ltd., Dick Smith Foods, Nature’s Blend, Jardox Ltd., Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing, Guinness Yeast Extract, Bramwells