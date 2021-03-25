Acoustic Guitar Market 2019, by Martin, Taylor, LARRIVEE, Lakewood, S.Yairi, Fender, Gibson, Ibanez

Global Acoustic Guitar Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Acoustic Guitar Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Acoustic Guitar market are rising disposable income and growing interest of people in music.

Moreover, rising number of concerts and live performances is also a major driving factor of global acoustic guitar market. One of the major restraining factor of global acoustic guitar market are increasing adoption of free musical instrument apps on mobile. Acoustic guitar is a simple guitar which has a hollow body that amplifies the string vibrations and it does not require any electrical amplification. It produces sound by transmitting the vibration of the strings to the air-as opposed to relying on electronic amplification. There are so many benefits of acoustic guitar such as acoustic guitars are more portable and convenient to handle, acoustic guitar is simpler as compare to electric guitar, an acoustic guitar player can learn to write song & even perform and if you learn to play an acoustic guitar you will spend a bit less on your first instrument than if you had gone with an electric guitar.

The regional analysis of Global Acoustic Guitar Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rise in number of musicians & singers and increase number of dance clubs and pubs. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Acoustic Guitar market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising number of concerts and growing interest in music among young generation.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Martin

• Taylor

• LARRIVEE

• Lakewood

• S.Yairi

• Fender

• Gibson

• Ibanez

• Paul Reed Smith Guitar

• Santa Cruz

• ESP

• CORT

• B.C. RICH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? Nylon/Gut Stringed Guitars

? Steel Stringed Guitars

? Others

By Application:

? Perform

? Teaching

? Others

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

