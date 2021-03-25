Agricultural Biologicals Market: By Product, Application, Region, Industry Overview, Dynamics, Outline, Scope, Competition Assessment, Key Players and Forecast 2018-2024
Agricultural Biologicals Market: By Product (Bio Pesticides, Bio Stimulants, Bio Fertilizers, Bio Herbicides, Others), By Application (Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits, Cereals and Grains, others) and By Region: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024
Market Outline: Agricultural Biologicals Market
Agricultural biological products are derived from living organisms, which are used to enhance the crop productivity, and provide protection from diseases and pests. These enables produce optimum output. The biological products offer tremendous benefits to crops in order to improve productivity. Usually, agricultural biological products replace the chemicals used in agriculture farming. Furthermore, agriculture biologicals are eco-friendly and less hazardous to the environment and crops.
Market Dynamics: Agricultural Biologicals Market
Drivers:
- Growing awareness related to the use of eco-friendly products instead of agriculture chemicals
- Rise in demand for the organic food products around the world
- Government support and policies for the production of eco-friendly products
- Cost-effectiveness when compared to the other chemicals used for agriculture
- Advantages of the chemical products such as improving the soil fertility, easy residue management and enhancement of the crop yield
- Rise in cost of chemical pesticides and fertilizers
Restraints:
- Lack of awareness among the farmers
Regulatory compliance
Market Scope: Agricultural Biologicals Market
Global agricultural biologicals market is segmented based on product, application, and region
Based on product, global agricultural biologicals market is segmented into
Bio Pesticides
Bio Stimulants
Bio Fertilizers
Bio Herbicides
Others
Based on application, global agricultural biologicals market is segmented into
Oilseeds and Pulses
Fruits
Cereals and Grains
Others
By region, global agricultural biologicals market is segmented into
North America
Latin America
Asia Pacific
Europe
The Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Competition Assessment: Agricultural Biologicals Market
Some of the players in global agricultural biologicals market include
Isagro SPA (Italy)
The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)
Bayer AG (U.S.)
Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
Valent Biosciences Corporation (Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.) (Japan)
Koppert B.V. (Netherlands)
Arysta Lifescience Corporation (Japan)
Marrone Bio Innovation Inc. (U.S.)
BASF SE (Germany)
Certis USA LLC (U.S.)