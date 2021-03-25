Agriculture Product Rapid Test Service Market 2019, by SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins, TUV SUD, Merieux Nutriscience, ALS Limited, AsueQuality

Global Agriculture Product Rapid Test Service Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Agriculture Product Rapid Test Service Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years.

The major driving factor of global Agriculture Product Rapid Test Service market are stringent safety & quality regulations for agricultural products and increase in outbreaks of foodborne illnesses. The major restraining factor of global agriculture rapid test service market are lack of coordination between market stakeholders and improper enforcement of regulatory laws. Agriculture product rapid test service is rapid test kit used to detect pathogens in plant, fruit, vegetables and crops for routine agricultural operations. These tests used to screen the supply chain or for confirmation of disease symptoms. There are many benefits of agriculture rapid test service such as it is increasing productivity by identifying soil nutrients or soil chemicals that are limiting plant growth, it identifies polluted or contaminated water supplies, it increases marketability of the forage, it ensures adequate and balance nutrients and it provide information for nutrient management plan development and water quality protection.

The regional analysis of Global Agriculture Product Rapid Test Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share in 2017 owing to stringency in food safety, environmental and agricultural regulation. North America also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Agriculture Product Rapid Test Service market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing number of testing laboratories.

The major market player included in this report are:

• SGS

• Bureau Veritas

• Intertek

• Eurofins

• TUV SUD

• Merieux Nutriscience

• ALS Limited

• AsueQuality

• Microbac Laboratories

• Genetic ID

• Romer Labs

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? By Technology

? By Contaminant

By Application:

? Meat & Seafood Products

? Dairy & Dairy Products

? Fruits & Vegetables

? Cereals & Grains

? Nuts, Seed and Spices

? Crops

? Others

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

