Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Aircraft maintenance is the overhaul, repair, inspection or modification of an aircraft or aircraft component. Maintenance may include such tasks as ensuring compliance with Airworthiness Directives or Service Bulletins.

Different MROs have introduced improvement processes to enhance aircraft efficiency and several are using new technological systems to gain additional upgrades and prepare for the bigger data requirements of next-generation aircraft.

In 2018, the global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aar Corporation

Turkish Technik AG

Sabena Technics

Aviation Technical Service

Delta TechOps (delta Corporation ltd)

Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd

Air France Industries

Aeroman

United Technologies Corporation

Mexicana MRO Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Engine

Line

Base

Component

Market segment by Application, split into

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Very Large Body Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

