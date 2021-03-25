All-Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries Market 2019, by Dalian Rongke Power, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Vinox Energy Corporation, RedT Energy Plc, ESS Inc, H2 Inc

All-Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing demand for technologically advanced batteries along with escalating utility for grid energy storage and power plants are the major factors driving the growth in the Global All-Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries Market. However, high cost associated with batteries hampers the market growth.

The All-Vanadium Redox Flow battery is one of the types of rechargeable flow battery in which vanadium ions are employed in different oxidation states to precisely store chemical potential energy. The vanadium has ability to exist in the solution in four diverse oxidation states. The vanadium redox flow batteries exploit this ability of vanadium & further utilize this property to produce a battery which contains only one electro active element instead of two. Vanadium redox flow battery has several other features such as long-life cycle, high-efficiency, flexible design and better safety, therefore vanadium redox flow battery products are being used vastly in applications where large-scale energy storage is required. Due to their large size, these batteries are currently used in electrical grids and power plants. These batteries are capable of operating even at 0% charge compared to lithium-ion batteries which operate between 20%-100%, and that makes it superior and ideal for energy storage applications in solar and wind power generation farms.

The regional analysis of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in All-Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the All-Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the All-Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of All-Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global All-Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading Market players mainly include-

• Dalian Rongke Power Co Ltd

• Sumitomo Electric Industries

• Vinox Energy Corporation

• RedT Energy Plc

• ESS Inc

• H2 Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? Graphene Electrodes

? Carbon Felt Electrodes

By End User:

? Photovoltaic Industry

? Wind Power Industry

? Others

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

