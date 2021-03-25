Automated Hospital Beds Market Insights by Top Trends, Global Players, Regions, Segments, R&D Boost the Market Growth by 2023

The Exhaustive Study for Global Automated Hospital Beds Market Research Report is added on Market Research Future. To provide detail analysis of the market structure along with forecast, about various segments and sub-segments of the Automated Hospital Beds. It is also cover country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future growth prospect.

The Global Automated Hospital Beds Market is reported to grow at a steady and decent pace as per the recently released report by Market Research Future (MRFR). The market is expected to jump from its 2016 valuation of USD 1,590.1 million to reach a valuation of 2,553.4 million by 2023. The global market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.97% during the forecast period between 2017 and 2023.

Patients in hospitals experience difficulty in getting in and out of their assigned beds due to their condition or health status. Automated hospital beds play a significant role in solving this major problem. These automated beds aid patients to easily sit and get out of their beds with comfort and little to no effort. Add to this, the beds are extremely beneficial for both the doctors and the nurses while performing vital treatments or procedures upon the patients.

The global market is influenced by a rising number of chronic and acute illness, increasing obese population, growing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, and constantly developing design and technology of hospital beds. However, the high cost associated with such beds can hamper its global market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global automated hospital beds market segmentation is based in terms of type, type of treatment, technology, usage, and end-user.

By type, the market divides into semi-automatic and fully-automatic hospital beds.

By technology, the market segments into smart automated and basic automated hospital beds.

By type of treatment, the market includes acute care, critical care, and long-term care.

By usage, the market comprises of delivery/birthing, general purpose, pediatric, intensive care, psychiatric care, bariatric, pressure relief, and others.

By end-user, the market includes reproductive care centers, hospitals & clinics, home users, dentistry, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global automated hospital beds market is regionally segmented into the following key regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

The European region held the largest share of the global automated hospital beds market as per the last research conducted in 2016. The valuation of the region stood at USD 177.5 million back then. The market standing of Europe can be attributed to factors such as high healthcare expenditure, well-established infrastructure in healthcare, and the active presence of leading players.

The North American region held the second-largest share in the global automated hospital beds market. The market is expected to grow in significant fashion during the assessment period as per the recent report published by MFRF. The growth of the region can be attributed to the well-established healthcare industry and a growing investment towards improving the infrastructure of hospitals. Add to this, continuous encouragement and support from the government to improve the hospital infrastructure in this region is a positive sign that is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is another essential region in the global standings. The region is expected to garner increasing growth due to the rising number of research and development institutes, growing demand for cost-effective automated hospital beds, and an increasing number of hospitals in this region.

Finally, the Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to show steady and decent growth in the forthcoming years unlike the other booming regions mentioned above. The region is driven by the less availability of innovative healthcare technologies and lack of availability of innovative healthcare technologies.

Competitive Landscape

The global automated hospital beds market comprises a number of prominent players who strive to ensure optimal patient satisfaction and develop new technologies to help the market grow further. Some of the major players identified in the market are Medline Industries, Inc., ArjoHuntleigh, Linet spol. s r.o., Gendron Inc., Hill-Rom, Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd., Invacare Corporation, Stryker, and others.

December 10th, 2018, Hill-Rom, a leading provider of medical technologies specializing in developing hospital beds, announced in a statement about its plans of adopting EarlySense’s contact free monitor into its smart hospital bed, Centrella.

