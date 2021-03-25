Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Reportocean.com “Global Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Introduction

The global automotive adaptive lighting market has been largely benefiting from the changing paradigms in government regulations and end-users perspective towards enhanced safety in automobiles. In spite of a turbulence caused by the global economic slowdown of 2008, the automotive market gained back the pre-crisis annual growth rate after 2014. With several driving trends such as growing demand of passenger vehicles, growing urban population, expansion of global auto-manufacturers into new emerging markets, and rising disposable income of middle class population. The global automotive adaptive lighting market is poised to grow over USD 2,795.7 million by 2023 at an estimated CAGR of 8.18% through the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of automotive adaptive lighting market include HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan), Magneti Marelli (Italy), Stanley Electric (Japan), North American Lighting (U.S.) Varroc Lighting Systems (U.S.), Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH (Austria), OSRAM Licht AG, Valeo Group (France), and SL Corporation (South Korea).

Objective of global automotive adaptive lighting market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2023

> To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth.

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments as well as sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on technology, vehicle type, end market and region.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

> Manufactures

> Raw materials suppliers

> Aftermarket suppliers

> Research institute & education institute

> Potential investors

> Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

> On the basis of Technology, the market is segmented as LED, Halogen and Xenon. LED is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.88 % during the forecast period.

> On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger car and commercial vehicle. Passenger car is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.72 % during the forecast period.

> On the basis of End-Market, the market is segmented as OEM and Aftermarket. OEM is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.16 % during the forecast period.

> Europe dominates the global automotive adaptive lighting market with 39.40 % of share in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.29 % during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.34 % during the forecast period and reach a market size of USD 1145.7 million by 2023.

The regional analysis also includes –

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

o Middle East and Africa

o Latin America

