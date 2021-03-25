Banks Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2014-2023

The Emerging 5 Banks industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry group size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry group.

Scope

– Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the emerging five banks industry group. Includes industry group size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of industry group growth trends and leading companies.

– These countries contributed $43,744.9 billion to the global banks industry in 2018, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $65,985.8 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 8.6% over the 2018-23 period.

– Within the banks industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $38,443.2 billion in 2018. This was followed by Brazil and India with a value of $2,595.2 and $2,025.8 billion, respectively.

– China is expected to lead the banks industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $57,783.5 billion in 2023, followed by Brazil and India with expected values of $3,926.7 and $3,358.5 billion, respectively.

– Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country