Blockchain Microgrids Market: The Future of Energy Systems

Microgrid is a form of distributed generation that offers efficient energy management, security of supply, redundancy and back-up power to safeguard against outages. Microgrids are primarily distribution level networks connecting various energy resources. These include distributed generation assets such as microturbines, fuel cells, photovoltaics and energy storage, in addition to flexible load and demand management systems. Microgrids can be customized to cater to the power demand and can be scaled to a discrete operation, such as a business park, college campus, healthcare complex, mine, military facility, neighborhood, or critical municipal services. The most notable feature of a microgrid is its ability to enter ‘island mode’ or operate independent of the central grid. This is done by means of sensors, controllers and master software manager that disconnect the microgrid from the power grid when it senses that the grid is failing. This ensures the functioning of the microgrid without being part of the grid failure. The global microgrid market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15% between 2018 and 2022 and is expected to reach $30 billion by 2022.

– The report provides details of blockchain microgrids and blockchain investment in the energy sector.

— It also provides information on how companies in this nascent market are developing tools for peer-to-market and peer-to-peer energy transactions.

– To gain an insight on blockchain microgrids and how they will serve in the future of energy systems.

— Identify companies who are developing tools for peer-to-market and peer-to-peer energy transactions in this nascent blockchain microgrid market.

Key Players:

LO3 Energy

Siemens Digital Grid

next47

Electron

EDF

Power Ledger

Origin Energy

Energi Mine

Electrify

Grid+

Key Points from TOC:

Blockchain investment in energy sector expected to reach above $5.8 billion by 2025

