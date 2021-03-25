Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Status and Trend 2019-2023: Overview, Global Market Status, Driving Factor Analysis, Competition Status, Sales

Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market – Overview

Cardiovascular diseases continue to be among the top reasons for hospitalization and deaths across the globe. Surging prevalence of heart diseases requires early detection of such diseases to allow physicians to provide timely treatment. The global cardiovascular ultrasound market is expanding against the backdrop of an alarming increase in the incidence rate of heart diseases.

Cardiovascular ultrasound techniques such as echocardiography, angiography, nuclear cardiac imaging, computed tomography, cardiac positron emission tomography (cardiac PET) and cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (cardiac MRI) are extensively used for the determination of any abnormalities. Not only are these methods effective but also non-invasive which has led to increased adoption of these methods.

Increasing patient pool suffering from diabetes is also a key factor in enhancing the growth of the market. Diabetic people are at a higher risk of developing cardiac diseases and induce greater demand within the market. Improving reimbursement scenario further creates a conducive environment for the growth of the market.

The governments in various countries, especially the emerging nations are incurring heavy expenditure on the development of healthcare infrastructure and are heavily investing in such healthcare technology which boosts the market growth.

Introduction of promising technologies such as coronary computed tomography (CT) angiography and others are also facilitating market growth. Moreover, medical device manufacturers are investing substantially in R&D activities. Various novel devices have received approval from regulatory bodies such as the FDA, and many more are in the pipeline. This is likely to augment the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are:

GE Healthcare (U.S.)

Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)

Siemens Healthcare (Germany)

Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan)

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market – Segmentation

Type – transthoracic echocardiograms, trans esophageal echocardiogram, abdominal vasculature echocardiogram, stress echocardiogram and others

Imaging Technology – 2D, 3D and Color Doppler.

End User – hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers and others.

Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market – Regional Analysis

The report has been segmented into four regions of America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America is led by the U.S. is the largest market for cardiovascular ultrasound imaging. Fast uptake of new technology, high per capita income and large cardiopathy population coupled with large at-risk population are drivers of the U.S. market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates approximately 73.5 million adults U.S. population with high cholesterol level.

Asia Pacific is expected to generate fastest market growth led by China and India. The growing menace of diabetes especially in the Indian market are factors favorable to the growth of Asia-Pacific market. The market is expected to generate moderate growth in the Middle East and Africa. The Middle East and Africa market is expected to be skewed in favor of the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and others.

Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market – Competitive Analysis

June 2017 – Hitachi Healthcare Americas introduced the “LISENDO 880,” new premium 2D and 3D cardiovascular ultrasound system at the American Society of Echocardiography 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. AS per company reports, the advanced architecture of the LISENDO 880 offers state of the art probe technology for 2D and 3D imaging, a high-performance OLED display, premium image optimization parameters such as e-Focus and Pure Symphonic Architecture to capture the subtlest of changes and produce the highest-quality sound. There are many features of LISENDO 800 such as dynamic 3D evaluation, LVeFlow, Dual Gate Doppler, Eyeball EF, 2DTT, and FAM, provide solutions for the most difficult clinical challenges. Additionally, applications like VFM, eTracking and Wave Intensity move hemodynamic evaluations beyond the basics.

June 2014 – GE Healthcare, had received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Vivid T8TM cardiovascular ultrasound device. As per reports, GE had enhanced the reach of the Vivid T8 by combining the established cardiac imaging capabilities of GE Vivid systems with exceptional performance of the company’s LOGIQTM systems. The Vivid T8, cardiovascular ultrasound system is rugged, reliable, robust, and is affordable and convenient to use. It had been designed and rigorously tested for high reliability, the Vivid T8, mobile system intended for use in a variety of traditional as well as harsh, demanding environments. It delivers a hardy robustness that stands up to the challenges of even the busiest ultrasound imaging practices and clinical settings.

