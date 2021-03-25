Catenary Maintenance Vehicle Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2028

A catenary system is used to transmit the electrical energy to trams and trains. It is also known as overhead line or overhead wire system. The proper maintenance of these system is essential for the appropriate functioning of a passenger or goods transportation system. The catenary maintenance vehicle is used for the inspection, maintenance and repair of a catenary system. Catenary maintenance vehicle is generally self-propelled and independent of overhead traction lines. It consist of coupler and buffer device, support and locking device, power transmission system, pneumatic and disc brake system, high-speed traveling electrical system, work travel hydraulic system, work travel electrical system, etc.

A catenary maintenance vehicle is generally used for tramways lines and electric railway lines. The trams are usually found in cities as one of the prime media for public transport. Electric railway lines are used for both public and goods transport across cities or states. The catenary maintenance vehicle can differ depending upon its used such as, single purpose and multi-purpose catenary maintenance vehicle. According to International Union of Railways, rail transport is steadily expanding worldwide, owing to increasing demand for intercity and interurban mobility.

Catenary Maintenance Vehicle Market: Dynamics:

In the growing urbanization the need of a safer way to travel is also increasing. The growing demand for a better transportation solution and for passengers as well as for the goods is pushing the growth of global rail transport at a significant rate. The rising rail transport is projected to relatively increase the demand for new electrical railway lines, which is projected to increase the market of catenary maintenance vehicle at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the demand for electric railway lines is increasing at a prominent rate, owing to more effective and reliable way of transportation and rising prices of crude oil. Additionally, government regulations against the locomotive emissions expected to fuel the growth of electrical railway lines. These are expected to push the growth of catenary maintenance vehicle market.

However, more use traditional diesel locomotives and high cost of railway electrification system are some of the challenges situated with the global catenary maintenance vehicle market and expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Catenary Maintenance Vehicle Market: Segmentation:

Catenary maintenance vehicle market can be segmented into electric line, use, application and region.

On the basis of electric line, global catenary maintenance vehicle market is segmented into:

Tramway Lines

Electric Railway Lines

On the basis of use, global catenary maintenance vehicle market is segmented into:

Single Purpose Catenary Maintenance Vehicle

Multi-purpose Catenary Maintenance Vehicle

On the basis of application, global catenary maintenance vehicle market is segmented into:

Inspection

Maintenance & Repair

Overhaul

Catenary Maintenance Vehicle Market: Regional Outlook:

According to International Union of Railways, rail transport is steadily expanding worldwide, owing to increasing demand for intercity and interurban mobility. Also, the growing rail infrastructure in emerging countries such as, China, India etc. expected to significantly increase the demand for catenary maintenance vehicle in the Asia Pacific market over the forecast period. The market in North America projected to witness substantial growing owing to, introduction of new projects in long distance trains as well as suburban train transport systems .

Furthermore, stringent government regulations for emission control in European region increasing the demand for electrical railway lines, thus relatively pushing the growth of catenary maintenance vehicle market in the region during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa region anticipated to have promising growth in the catenary maintenance vehicle market over the forecast period.

Catenary Maintenance Vehicle Market: Market Participants:

