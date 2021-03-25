Chemical Management Services Market Overview 2013-2018 and Projected Forecasts 2019-2024

Chemical Management Services (CMS) is a business model in which a customer purchases chemical services rather than just chemicals. These services can encompass all aspects of the chemical management lifecycle including: procurement, delivery/distribution, inventory, use (including chemical substitute research), collection, monitoring/reporting, training, treatment, disposal, information technology, and even process efficiency improvements; each of which poses its own costs and risks. Under CMS, the service provider is compensated based on the quality and quantity of services provided that reduce chemical lifecycle costs, risks, and environmental impacts, not on the volume of chemical sold. Therefore, the service provider has the same objective as their customer: to reduce chemical use and cost. Both participants achieve bottom line benefits through reduced chemical use, cost, and waste.

The global Chemical Management Services (CMS) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Chemical Management Services (CMS) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage

(Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Haas TCM

PPG Industries

KMG Chemicals

Henkel

ChemicoMays

BP

Quaker Chemical

EWIE Co

Intertek

Chemcept

CiDRA

Aviall

SECOA BV

Air Liquid

Houghton

Sitehawk

3E

Application Coverage

(Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Automotive

Air Transport

Electronics

Heavy Equipment

Food and Pharmaceutical

Steel and others

Region Coverage

(Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):