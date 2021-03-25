Circulating Tumor Cell Market Outlook 2019 | Size, Business Demand And Trends | To Witness A Pronounce Growth | Forecasts Till 2023

Global Circulating Tumor Cell Market – Insights

Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) is a rare cancer cell that is released into the bloodstream to gain the potential to provide vital information about a person’s specific cancer. However, the clear correlation established between the number of these tumor cells and disease progression that could deliver a promise of clinical application of CTCs as a ‘liquid biopsy’ has not been so fruitful because of the rarity of these cells leading to posing challenges for detection and analysis using the current molecular biology techniques.

The growing prevalence of cancer is likely to be the major driver for the global circulating tumor cell market over the forecast period. Over 90% of the deaths caused by cancer are caused by cancers that have metastasized, leading to the field of circulating tumor cells taking on a highly important position in modern oncology.

Circulating Tumor Cells can thus be used as an early warning of progressive cancer; the growing clamor for advances in cancer prevention rather than treatment is expected to drive the circulating tumor cells market over the forecast period. Circulating tumor cells also provide the perfect way to monitor the development of a cancer in an individual, as simple blood tests can be used in place of invasive biopsies to measure the prevalence of CTCs as the disease progresses.

Global Circulating Tumor Cell Market – Key Players

Some of the eminent leaders of the market include

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Ikonisys Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

STEMCELL Technologies

SRI International

Miltenyi Biotec

QIAGEN Hannover (QIAGEN)

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc

GE Healthcare

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc. (Bio-Techne Corporation)

ApoCell

Celltraffix Inc.

Epic Lifesciences

Global Circulating Tumor Cell Market – Segments

The Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market is segmented by technology, application, end use, and region in the report.

The Global Circulating Tumor Cell Market is segmented on the basis of technology into CTC enrichment, CTC detection, and combined enrichment and separation of CTC.

On the basis of application, the global circulating tumor cell market is segmented into clinical, research, and drug development.

By end use, the CTC market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research & academic institutes, and diagnostic centers.

Global Circulating Tumor Cell Market – Geographical Analysis

The North American region leads the circulating tumor cell market globally; the growth is largely supported by the U.S. with the increasing prevalence of types of cancer as consequences of the wrong lifestyle. Besides, technological advancements getting transpired in the medical science and biotechnology alongside the substantial healthcare expenditure support the market growth.

The European region stands as another lucrative market for the circulating tumor cell. The market is growing owing to the increasing number of cancer patients in the region. Furthermore, the proliferation of advanced treatment facilities alongside the availability of skilled medical professionals, and the government support for research & development drives the market in the region. Moreover, factors such as technological advancement and well-spread awareness among people towards cancer and its consequences drive the growth of the regional market.

The CTC market in the Asia Pacific region is emerging as a promising market owing to the increasing number of cancer patients. Factors substantiating market growth include the increasing prevalence of cancer, spreading awareness among people about cancer, and the availability of new treatment methods. Proliferating markets in China and India majorly contribute to the market growth in the region.

Industry/ Innovation/Related News:

In May 2018, CellMax launched a new clinical trial in an effort to validate its CTC screening test for colorectal cancer in the U.S.

September 17, 2018 – Scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles (US) published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences the study of a mechanism for characterizing the function of rare tumor cells which they have developed.

These researchers have created a quick and effective mechanism to measure how these cells perform functions that drive the disease, such as producing proteins that degrade tissue. Their findings could lead to more personalized treatments for people with cancer.

September 19, 2018 – ApoCell, Inc. (US), a leader global in specialty clinical Research Company involved in the capture and analysis of CTC, unveiled the biomarker results from the BEACON Phase 3 clinical trial utilizing Apocell’s proprietary circulating tumor cell enrichment system, ApoStream®. It is one of its own kind of publication that shows changes in a therapeutic target biomarker detected in CTCs that impacts overall survival in an important subset of metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients.

