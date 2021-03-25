Coating Additives Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Coating Additives market status and forecast, categorizes the global Coating Additives market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Angus Chemical

Lonza Group

Buckman Laboratories International

Cabot

SK Formulations India

Chattem Chemicals

Double Bond Chemical

Lorama Group

Fuji Silysia Chemical

ICL Advanced Additives

Kamin LLC

Kenrich Petrochemicals

King Industries

Michelman

Cytec Industries

Daikin Industries

K-Tech

Rhodia SA

Lubrizol Corporation

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Acrylics

Fluoropolymers

Urethanes

Metallic Additive

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Architectural

Automotive

Industrial

Wood & Furniture

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Coating Additives Market Research Report 2018

1 Coating Additives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Coating Additives

1.2 Coating Additives Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Coating Additives Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Coating Additives Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Acrylics

1.2.3 Fluoropolymers

1.2.5 Urethanes

1.2.6 Metallic Additive

Others

1.3 Global Coating Additives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Coating Additives Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Architectural

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Wood & Furniture

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Coating Additives Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Coating Additives Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Coating Additives (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Coating Additives Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Coating Additives Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

7 Global Coating Additives Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Angus Chemical

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Coating Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Angus Chemical Coating Additives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Lonza Group

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Coating Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Lonza Group Coating Additives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Buckman Laboratories International

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Coating Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Buckman Laboratories International Coating Additives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Cabot

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Coating Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Cabot Coating Additives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 SK Formulations India

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Coating Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 SK Formulations India Coating Additives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Chattem Chemicals

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Coating Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Chattem Chemicals Coating Additives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Double Bond Chemical

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Coating Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Double Bond Chemical Coating Additives Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

