Cold Pain Therapy Market Shares Analysis, Key Development Strategies and Forecasts Till 2023

Cold pain therapy includes the products used to reduce the pain or inflammation caused by some physical activities such as injury cause during playing or sports activity and sprain in muscle or ligament during gym. Cold therapy includes use of ice or gel packs that are kept in the freezer till needed. This therapy is largely preferred to manage the pain and swelling as it is simple to use, less expensive and gives quick results.

The market of cold pain therapy is expected to grow by increasing the demand for products to reduce the pain without medicines or by reducing the use of medicine consumption. Cold pain therapy is also use for the treatment of tennis elbow, iliotibial band syndrome, plantar fasciitis, carpel tunnel syndrome and patellofemoral pain syndrome and many more. The cold pain therapy market was estimated USD 1.62 billion in 2017 and expected to reach USD 2.12 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Most of the cold pain therapy are over the counter products available on online pharmacies, retailing or medical shops.

Segmentation:

The global cold pain therapy market is segmented on the basis of product, application, therapy, and end-user. The cold pain therapy market, by product is segmented into over the counter (OTC) and prescription products. The over the counter products are sub segmented into gels, sprays, patches, cold packs, wraps, pads, and roll-ons use for the treatment of injuries.

The prescription products are sub segmented into motorized and non-motorized devices.

On the basis of application, the cold pain therapy market is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, post-operative therapy, sports medicine, and post-trauma therapy.

On the basis of therapy, the cold pain therapy market is segmented into icepack therapy, chamber therapy and cryosurgery.

On the basis of end-user, the cold pain therapy market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, sports person, adults, and others.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global cold pain therapy market Medline Industries (US), Sanofi (France), Breg (US), DJO Global (US), Pfizer (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Össur (Iceland), Performance Health (US), Beiersdorf (Germany), Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), Rohto Pharmaceutical (US), Romsons Group of Industries (India), and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is expected to lead the market owing to increase research and development in cold pain therapy, rising demand for the products to reduce the swelling and arthritis pain. According to the Arthritis Foundation it is estimated that 78 million people may be diagnosed with arthritis in 2040. It was also estimated that currently 31 million of Americans are affected with osteoarthritis. The increasing number prevalence of arthritis with in the population may influence the cold pain therapy market.

Europe is anticipated to be the second largest cold pain therapy market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of non-traumatic joint disorders such as knee pain, chronic infectious arthritis and crystalline synovitis is rising the demand for cold pain therapy products. The increase in number of surgeries also support the cold pain therapy market. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information 2016, publication it was reported that people affected from septic arthritis (SA) ranges between 2 and 10 per 100,000 patients in the US and Western Europe. The increasing geriatric population and increasing cases of arthritis supports the market growth of cold pain therapy market.

Asia-Pacific was expected to be the fastest growing region for the global cold pain therapy market in 2017. The market is expected to witness high growth owing to the increasing geriatric population with arthritis problem and increasing injuries during sports activities, and presence of major players in cold pain therapy market. According to the MoHFW, Government of India, 2017, reported that osteoarthritis is the most common rheumatologic disease affecting the Indian population with the prevalence of 22% to 39%. The increasing prevalence of rheumatologic disease affecting the large number of populations support the cold pain therapy market.

The Middle East and Africa holds the lowest share for cold pain therapy market due to the low per capita income and availability of alternative treatment method. However, the rising demand for pain relieving products may increase the market growth in Middle East and Africa.

