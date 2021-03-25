Cold Water Swelling Starch Market Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook for Cold Water Swelling Starch Market: Cold water swelling starch is a specialty starch which hydrates at lower temperature eliminating the need for heating process hence reduces energy consumption. Cold water swelling starch is a starch line produced by spray-cooking technology resulting in uniformly cooked starch with minimum shearing and damages by heat. Characteristics of cold water swelling starch such as enhanced viscosity at ambient temperature, smooth texture, fast hydration, long shelf life, high tolerance to the process conditions, and good water-binding properties make this starch highly versatile and recommended choice for cold manufacturing processes. Cold water swelling starches provide a better viscosity in a short time mix saving time and cost which is useful for convenience food.

Cold Water Swelling Starch: Utilization in Bakery Industry Proliferating Cold water swelling starch is a specialty starch which is ideal for the baking industry. Cold water swelling starch provides smooth texture with the increased creaminess to the end product without altering or masking the flavor of the end product or the components of the end product. This characteristic of cold water swelling starch enables producers to control the flavor of the product more easily while satisfying the consumer need.

High tolerance of cold water swelling starch to the process condition enables end product such as baked potato chips possesses smoother appearance as well as crispiness fulfilling consumer demand. Cold water swelling starch in an instant food does not form any clumps floating on the liquid surface and provides stability, clarity, and texture in the end product which is desirable qualities.

Cold water swelling starches are derived from natural sources, simple, and clean label. Natural origin and non-GMO properties of cold water swelling starch fulfill consumer demand for the healthy product. Cold Water Swelling Starch market segmentation: Cold water swelling starch market segmentation on the basis of the form: Granular, Pregelatinized, Powder, Cold water swelling starch market segmentation on the basis of source:Banana, Chickpeas, Potato, Corn, Cassava, Tapioca, Rice, Wheat, Cold water swelling starch market segmentation on the basis of end use:Food, Clinical nursing homes to thicken foods, Dairy, Bakery, Convenience, Ready-to-eat/ instant, Snacks, Fillings, Pharmaceutical, Textile, Adhesive, Cold water swelling starch market segmentation on the basis of the process:Spray cooking, Drum-dried

Global Cold Water Swelling Starch market: Key players Cargill Inc., Ingredion Inc., AVEBE U. A., Tate & Lyle, ADM Co., KMC, Roquette, and Grain Processing Corporation are among the key players in the global market manufacturing cold water swelling starch.

Global Cold Water Swelling Starch market: Key developments Cargill has introduced cold water swelling starch to bakeries in the Asia region. With this introduction, CWS starches offer significant potential for innovation and future application in regional food and beverage industry, particularly in bakeries. Research in the storage facility and conditions of raw material is an important aspect due to increased demand for cold water swelling starch. Innovation and research in the improvement of a novel product to provide instant or ready-to-eat with premium quality ingredients has increased the demand for cold water swelling starch. For example; in multigrain cookies adopting cold water swelling starch instead of conventional starch, grain quality is enhanced along with retained moisture and greater room to control texture. Improvement in dough processing and machinability due to better rheology benefits food manufacturers to transcend the production stages.

Global Cold Water Swelling Starch market: Opportunity Properties of cold water swelling starch such as process tolerance, stability, increased shear stability, enhanced viscosity, and flocculation makes it suitable choice in different industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical etc. that might lead to market growth. Growth in the bakery industry is majorly contributing to the increased demand for cold water swelling starch. Cold water swelling starch application in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to witness significant growth on account of growing awareness and increasing R&D spending towards product development in the industry. Overall demand for cold water swelling starch should increase as the product is naturally derived, clean label gaining popularity among the health-conscious population around the globe. As few major food and beverage manufacturers are producing the cold water swelling starch, comparing supply-demand factors market should increase and an opportunity for small and medium-sized producer should increase.

