Commercial Auto Insurance Market 2019, by Allianz, AXA, Assicurazioni Generali, Allstate, Zurich, Munich Re, Prudential

Commercial auto insurance is liability and physical damage protection for vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans, that are used for business.

In 2018, the global Commercial Auto Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Commercial Auto Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Auto Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

AXA

Assicurazioni Generali

Allstate

American International Group

Berkshire Hathaway Homestate

Zurich Insurance Group

Munich Re

Prudential

China Life Insurance Group

GEICO

Travelers Insurance

State Farm

Liberty Mutual

Erie Insurance

PingAn

PICC

PCPIC

Nippon Life Insurance Company

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Liability Car Insurance

Physical Damage Car Insurance

Rental Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Cars

Truck

SUVs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

