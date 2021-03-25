Concrete Placing Booms Market Industrial Growth Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2018-2028

Concrete pumping machine is one of the crucial machinery in modern construction industry. The liquid concrete is pumped/ transferred in construction site by piping is realized mainly by three types of concrete pumping units which are concrete placing boom, line pump (stationary pump) and truck mounted boom pump. Truck mounted booms pumps are employed at large construction sites owing to its pumping capability and also saves time as well as labor cost. Line pumps are used in smaller construction sites line pumps are comparatively slower and require manual labor as well. A separate concrete placing booms are used in sites where the application of truck mounted booms pumps is not convenient such as if the concrete pumping is to be done at a height where the boom pumps failed to achieve or the job site area is too large to operate through line pump or truck loaded boom pumps. In the large infrastructural projects such as bridge use of stationary pumps is inconvenient. To overcome this challenge Concrete placing booms are ideally used for large construction sites by means of tower cranes for concrete pumping at necessary locations.

There are various concrete placing booms available in the market according to various types of concrete placing booms are available in the market cater demand from specific requirements of construction industry. The types of concrete placing booms includes ship-mounted, floor-mounted, stationary, rail-mounted, and self-climbing concrete placing boom. Mobile models combine excellent mobility, high utilization, wide application, high safety and reliability, easy transportation by means of a crane. The concrete placing booms are generally a structure on a pedestal or a rotating platform which may be located hundreds of feet from the point of action and connected with a pipeline system. The application on concrete placing booms with adequate concrete placing booms can be of great operational help in construction job sites and provide high-quality concrete distribution and improve the working efficiency.

Concrete Placing Booms Market: Dynamics

The Concrete Placing Booms Market is highly dependent on the construction industry outlook across the globe. The construction and infrastructure developments across various economies is dynamic in nature, its fluctuation is highly dependent upon rate of urbanization, industrialization. In developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Argentina, urbanization is taking place at a faster pace and will contribute to the growth of construction industry, which in turn, will spur the demand for concrete placing booms. Also, supporting government policy in providing loans, increase in FDI, subsidies and investments, the construction of commercial spaces is increasing day by day. Moreover, owing to increase in population coupled with growth in demand for residential area will also support the demand for Concrete Placing Booms Market. Also, Public and private sectors are making huge investments in infrastructure, along with commercial and residential construction projects. Public-private partnership help the private investors with better guarantees and better institutional legal framework to accelerate country’s infrastructure construction.

However, the high cost of concrete placing booms and its operational cost may restraint its growth over the forecast period. Also, the manufacturers of concrete placing booms are investing in research and development of the machine to make it more efficient and economical. However, the ongoing trend in the construction industries of using better equipment to get better results will increase the demand for Concrete Placing Booms during the forecast period. The concrete placing booms primarily find their customer in form of rental sales agencies who then rent out the equipment to the concerned end user making the business value chain a lucrative one for the suppliers.

Concrete Placing Booms Market: Segmentation

Based on the length, the Concrete Placing Booms Market can be segmented as follows: Less Than 30 Meter Class Concrete Placing Booms 30 To 40 Meter Class Concrete Placing Booms 41 to 50 Meters Class Concrete Placing Booms More than 50 Meters Class Concrete Placing Booms

Based on the End Users, the Concrete Placing Booms Market can be segmented as follows: Mining Energy and Power Tunnelling Construction



Concrete Placing Booms Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific Is expected to exhibit high demand for the Concrete Placing Booms Market owing increase in infrastructural developments in countries such as China, India is anticipated to contribute to the regional demand of concrete placing booms at a significant level. Developed countries of Europe are expected to experience a moderate level of growth whereas the U.S. is expected to observe a higher growth as compared to Europe. During the forecasted period, MEA is also expected to hold a major share in the global Concrete Placing Booms Market and is expected to behold it even in the forecast period owing to rising investment in construction industry. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the concrete placing booms market.

Concrete Placing Booms Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global Concrete Placing Booms Market are: