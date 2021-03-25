Condo Insurance Market 2019, by GEICO, Liberty Mutual, Allstate, Farmers Insurance, State Farm, MetLife, USAA

A condominium, often shortened to condo, in the United States and in most Canadian provinces, is a type of living space which is similar to an apartment but which is independently sellable and therefore regarded as real estate.

Condo Insurance is an insurance policy that combines various personal insurance protections, which can include losses occurring to one’s home, its contents, loss of use (additional living expenses), or loss of other personal possessions of the homeowner, as well as liability insurance for accidents that may happen at the home or at the hands of the homeowner within the policy territory.

In 2018, the global Condo Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Condo Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Condo Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GEICO

Liberty Mutual

Allstate

Farmers Insurance

State Farm

MetLife

USAA

Erie Insurance

American Family Insurance

Travelers Insurance

AIG

AXA

Allianz

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

