Containers and Packaging North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2014-2023

The NAFTA Containers & Packaging industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Get a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2992286

Key Questions Answered –

– What was the size of the NAFTA containers & packaging market by value in 2018?

– What will be the size of the NAFTA containers & packaging market in 2023?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the NAFTA containers & packaging market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the NAFTA containers & packaging market?

Scope

– Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the NAFTA containers & packaging market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

– The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The containers & packaging industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $4,75,438.8 million in 2018.The Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 5.4% over the 2014-18 period.

– Within the containers & packaging industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $3,18,031.9 million in 2018. This was followed by Mexico and Canada, with a value of $1,32,990.3 and $24,416.6 million, respectively.

– The US is expected to lead the containers & packaging industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $3,83,893.0 million in 2023, followed by Mexico and Canada with expected values of $1,66,474.7 and $28,662.2 million, respectively.

Make an Inquiry before Buying this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2992286

Reasons to buy

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the NAFTA containers & packaging market

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the NAFTA containers & packaging market

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key containers & packaging market players’ NAFTA operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the NAFTA containers & packaging market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

– Compares data from the US, Canada and Mexico, alongside individual chapters on each country