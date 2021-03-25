Conveyor Belt Market 2019, by Siemens AG, TGW Logistics Group, Emerson Electric CO., Intelligerated, Daifuku Co Ltd., Interroll Holding GmbH

Global Conveyor Belt Market to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2025. Global Conveyor Belt Market valued approximately USD 5.0 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.3% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Conveyor Belt Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2420870

The major driving factor of global Conveyor Belt market are escalating numbers of air passengers, increasing demand for automation in material handling and surging demand for packaged food products. Moreover, concept of green conveying and technological advancements in conveyor system is also the factor that boosting the market growth. The major restraining factor of global conveyor belt market is high initial investment. Conveyor belt is the carrying medium of a belt conveyor system. A conveyor belt is one of many types of conveyor systems. The conveyor belt is precisely utilized transport the object from one place to another. Conveyor belts are capable of handling a wide range of bulk materials from very fine to large lump size, it can be designed to handle capacities for any operation, it can be configured to fit almost any application, it can be used to stock-pile or reclaim bulk material, it require less horsepower to operate than other types of conveyors and it have proven to be a reliable method of conveying bulk materials.

The regional analysis of Global Conveyor Belt Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to technological advancements and high awareness of conveyor belt. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global conveyor belt market. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increased government initiatives.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Siemens AG

• TGW Logistics Group

• Emerson Electric CO.

• Intelligerated

• Daifuku Co Ltd.

• Interroll Holding GmbH

• Vanderlande Industries B.V.

• Taikisha Ltd.

• Fives

• Swisslog

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2420870

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? Overhead

? Floor

? Roller

? Pallet

? Crescent

By End-User:

? Retail

? Food & Beverages

? Poultry & Dairy,

? Automotive

? Airport

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-conveyor-belt-market-forecasts-2018-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]