Cordless Phone Market Size, Status, Share and Growth Opportunity by 2019-2024

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Some manufacturers have a negative attitude towards cordless phones, for example, the CEO of Gigaset said “Cordless phone business is still declining and so Gigaset is investing further in new, promising business segments and product groups.” In Sep 2016. Part of manufacturers have a positive attitude, such as Philips launched its new Faro Design cordless phone at internationale Funkausstellung (IFA), in Berlin, Germany, from September 2-7 2016.

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in cordless phone market, while the Europe still is the biggest sales volume market for cordless phone in 2017. The fast increasing adoption of smart portable devices such as tablets and smart phones in the corporate and residential sectors across the globe is the major factor influence the demand of cordless phone market.

Nowadays, DECT is the main technology for cordless phone, and the DECT reached a sales volume of approximately 41.43 million units in 2017, with 72.55% of global sales volume.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cordless Phone market will register a -9.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 700 million by 2024, from US$ 1250 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cordless Phone business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cordless Phone market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cordless Phone value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Analog

DECT

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home

Offices

Public Places

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

The key manufacturers covered in this report include: Panasonic, Gigaset, Philips, Vtech, Uniden, Motorola, AT&T, Vivo, Alcatel, NEC, Clarity, and TCL.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

