COURT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
Court management software provides tools for courts to manage cases from initiation to post-disposition. The capabilities of court management software can include data entry and storage for case-by-case details, jury databases and scheduling, financial records, and a master calendar for judges and other court workers. These products are used in courts at every level of the justice system, including traffic, civil, and criminal courts. By using these solutions, courts can process cases in a timely fashion and help centralize important case information. Court management software may integrate with accounting or billing software to help track and process court fees.
This report focuses on the global Court Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Court Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Equivant
Daily Journal Corporation
MicroPact
Microsoft
Relativity
Hyland Software
Welligent, Inc
Jayhawk Software
Tyler Technologies
Cenifax Courts
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Civil Law Courts
Common Law Courts
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Court Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Court Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Court Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premise
1.4.3 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Court Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Civil Law Courts
1.5.3 Common Law Courts
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Court Management Software Market Size
2.2 Court Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Court Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Court Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Court Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Court Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Court Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Court Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Court Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Court Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Court Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Equivant
12.1.1 Equivant Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Court Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Equivant Revenue in Court Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Equivant Recent Development
12.2 Daily Journal Corporation
12.2.1 Daily Journal Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Court Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 Daily Journal Corporation Revenue in Court Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Daily Journal Corporation Recent Development
12.3 MicroPact
12.3.1 MicroPact Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Court Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 MicroPact Revenue in Court Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 MicroPact Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft
12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Court Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Court Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.5 Relativity
12.5.1 Relativity Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Court Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Relativity Revenue in Court Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Relativity Recent Development
12.6 Hyland Software
12.6.1 Hyland Software Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Court Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 Hyland Software Revenue in Court Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Hyland Software Recent Development
12.7 Welligent, Inc
12.7.1 Welligent, Inc Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Court Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 Welligent, Inc Revenue in Court Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Welligent, Inc Recent Development
12.8 Jayhawk Software
12.8.1 Jayhawk Software Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Court Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 Jayhawk Software Revenue in Court Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Jayhawk Software Recent Development
Continued…..
