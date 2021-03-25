Decrease in Demand of Child-resistant containers Market to Restrict Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Child-resistant containers Market: Overview

The packaging industries too have many regulations and directives to follow before pushing any packaging product into the market. The foremost importance is the safety of the consumer, perhaps no age group is more susceptible and in need of protection than children. There are various products which are intended to be used by adults, and can be harmful if ingested by child. Due to this reason, the packaging manufacturers have developed child resistant packaging. Child-resistant containers plays a significant role in this kind of packaging. Right from pharmaceutical industry to food and chemicals industries, manufacturers are instructed to use child-resistant containers. The child-resistant containers can be made up of plastic, glass or metal depends on the application. These child-resistant containers are equipped with specialized opening mechanism or lids. One must have to twist the lid counter-clockwise and apply downward pressure simultaneously to open the container. The CR guidelines states that child-resistant containers or packaging must be very difficult to open for children under the age of five. The outlook for the global child-resistant containers market is expected to be positive during the forecast period during the next decade.

Child-resistant containers Market: Dynamics

The rising use of pharmaceutical products, medications, chemicals and foods agents domestically is expected to drive the growth of child-resistant containers market during the forecast period. Annually there are several drug ingestion cases are reported, out of which, nearly 40-45% of the cases comprise of children below five years of age. To reduce such risk of ingestion, the companies now pack their products in child-resistant containers which are unable for a child to open. This factor is expected to drive the global child-resistant containers market. The regulations and guidelines imposed by the government for the use of safe and secure packaging and rising use of child-resistant containers for the packaging of medicinal marijuana and in the pharmaceutical industry, are major factors which are favouring the growth prospects for the child-resistant containers market during the forecast period. Child-resistant containers are also used by some major cosmetics personal care product manufacturers to prevent direct or indirect exposure to children. The child-resistant containers market is expected to witness significant growth prospects in the coming years

Child-resistant containers Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Child-resistant containers market has been segmented on the basis of material type, capacity, end use and region:

On the basis of material type, the global child-resistant containers market has been segmented as:

Plastic(Polyethylene, Polypropylene, PET & Others), Metal (Steel, Aluminium & Others) & Glass

On the basis of capacity, the global child-resistant containers market has been segmented as:

<100 ml, 200 ml to 500 ml, 500 ml to 1000 ml, 1000 ml to 2000 ml & >2000 ml

On the basis of end use, the global child-resistant containers market has been segmented as:

Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Chemicals & Others

Regional Outlook

The child-resistant packaging was first introduced in the US, and it is the home to some of the largest pharmaceutical and chemical companies in the world. It will drive the demand for child-resistant containers during the forecast period. The rising demand of medicinal marijuana in the European market is triggering the demand for safe and secure packaging. The countries such as Germany, the U.K. and France are among the major countries to witness average growth for the child-resistant containers market during the next decade. The Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia and others are witnessing high manufacturing output in almost all sectors including pharmaceuticals, food, and chemicals. This factor is expected to propel the demand for the child-resistant containers during the next decade.

Child-resistant containers Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global child-resistant containers market are:

Berk Company, LLC, Amcor Ltd., AptarGroup Inc., Alpha Packaging, Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Pretium Packaging Corp., Tim Plastics Inc. & Comar LLC